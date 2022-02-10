Madison Realty Capital Originates $45.8 Million Loan for Brooklyn, New York Mixed Use Development

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies, today announced that it has originated a $45.8 million loan to Bruman Realty for the construction completion of a 55-unit mixed use development at 296 Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.

The property will offer studio and one-bedroom units, a roof deck, 26 parking spaces, 12,200 square feet of ground floor retail and 11,500 square feet of below-ground retail space. Each of the Class A multifamily residences will include hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washers, and dryers, and 47 of the units will include private terraces. Thirty percent of the residences will be part of the Affordable New York program. The property is well-located on the corner with significant space along Grand Street, Wythe Avenue and North 1st Street.

“Williamsburg has become an iconic neighborhood in New York City, offering culture, modern retail amenities, easy commutes, and affordability relative to Manhattan,” said Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital. “Madison has significant experience working with Bruman Realty on projects throughout New York City, and we are pleased to work with their expert team again to deliver a mixed-use luxury property in a neighborhood with strong demand for high-quality living options.”

“We have worked with Madison Realty Capital several times and knew Josh’s team was the right choice to deliver customized, mid-construction financing for a complex project in Williamsburg,” said Steven Hersko, President at The SHB Group, who arranged the transaction. “Madison knows how to execute, having financed multiple projects in Williamsburg, so leveraging their reliability and experience within the neighborhood proved to be our best option.”

