Attralus Appoints James Testa as Vice President of Finance

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attralus, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with systemic amyloidosis, today announced the appointment of James Testa as Vice President of Finance.



"Mr. Testa's extensive financial experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries will be a tremendous asset to the company as we continue to grow and develop the organization," said Mark Timney, Chief Executive Officer of Attralus. "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Testa to our team."

Mr. Testa is a finance executive with two decades of experience driving organizations through transformation. Most recently, Mr. Testa served as the Vice President of Finance at BioReference Laboratories, Inc., the largest full-service specialty laboratory in the United States. Prior to that, Mr. Testa served as the Vice President of Finance and Internal Controls at The Medicines Company, where he spent three years leading the accounting department, culminating in the company's sale to Novartis in January 2020.

“I am excited to join Attralus at this important stage in the company’s growth," said Mr. Testa. “I look forward to working with the company’s talented team as we execute on our strategic and financial objectives.”

Mr. Testa has held various other finance leadership roles, and began his career in public accounting with Deloitte, serving a number of its largest clients. He is a current member of the American Institute of CPAs. Mr. Testa earned his M.B.A from Dolan School of Business at Fairfield University and holds a B.S. in Accounting also from Fairfield University.

About Attralus

Attralus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with systemic amyloidosis. The company’s proprietary pan-amyloid removal (PAR) therapeutics are designed to directly bind to and remove toxic amyloid in organs and tissues. By targeting the universal disease-causing pathology in systemic amyloidosis diseases, PAR therapeutics have the potential to treat and reverse disease in patients with all types and stages of systemic amyloidosis. Attralus was founded by scientific experts in the field of amyloidosis and the company is headquartered in San Francisco.

Contact

Luke Heagle

Real Chemistry

(910) 619-5764

lheagle@realchemistry.com