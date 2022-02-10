Survey Commissioned by MariMed’s Betty’s Eddies Brand Conducted By The Harris Poll Finds Cannabis Consumers Have Sex More Often

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis consumers ‘chews’ sex more frequently than non-users and believe using cannabis enhances their sex life, according to the results of a “sex + cannabis” survey commissioned by Betty's Eddies ™ all-natural infused fruit chews, a best-selling cannabis edibles brand from MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) ("MariMed" or the "Company"), and conducted online by The Harris Poll among nearly 2,000 U.S. adults over 21 years of age.



The survey, conducted on behalf of Smashin’ Passion, a chew in the Betty’s Eddies line-up that features a blend of natural aphrodisiacs designed to put you “in the mood,” examined the relationship between cannabis consumption, sex, and Valentine’s Day plans.

Key findings from the study suggest that cannabis use could correlate with a more active and satisfying sex life:

Cannabis consumers have more sex: Among sexually active adults, half of cannabis users (50%) have sex several times each week or more, compared to only 35% of non-users.





Among sexually active adults, half of cannabis users (50%) have sex several times each week or more, compared to only 35% of non-users. Cannabis as an aphrodisiac: Nearly two-thirds (65%) of sexually active cannabis consumers agree that cannabis enhances their sex life, and 67% say that it helps get them in the mood for sex. Further, more than half (51%) of cannabis consumers believe cannabis is a natural aphrodisiac, and 30% believe it is the most effective natural aphrodisiac - more than chocolate (16%) or oysters (12%).





Nearly two-thirds (65%) of sexually active cannabis consumers agree that cannabis enhances their sex life, and 67% say that it helps get them in the mood for sex. Further, more than half (51%) of cannabis consumers believe cannabis is a natural aphrodisiac, and 30% believe it is the most effective natural aphrodisiac - more than chocolate (16%) or oysters (12%). Edibles are preferred in the bedroom: 52% of sexually active cannabis consumers prefer edibles over smoking cannabis to get in the mood for sex.





52% of sexually active cannabis consumers prefer edibles over smoking cannabis to get in the mood for sex. Cannabis and Valentine’s Day: Many cannabis consumers are seeking novel ways to incorporate cannabis into their Valentine’s Day celebrations:



72% plan to incorporate cannabis into their Valentine’s Day plans. Among those who plan to incorporate cannabis into their Valentine’s Day plans, 53% plan on consuming edibles on Valentine’s Day. 46% say they would like to receive cannabis on Valentine’s Day as a gift. 63% would rather receive cannabis than chocolate or flowers as a gift on Valentine’s Day.

Many cannabis consumers are seeking novel ways to incorporate cannabis into their Valentine’s Day celebrations:

“All the flavors in our award-winning Betty’s Eddies line-up were developed with great taste, consistency, and a specific consumer need in mind; for Smashin’ Passion, that need is the cannabis user’s desire to enhance their sex life,” said MariMed Chief Operating Officer Tim Shaw. “This survey validates our product development strategy and ingredient selection, that yes, cannabis users want and have more sex than non-users.”

“As more consumers continue to seek tailored-use products, MariMed is on a mission to offer a house of brands with high-quality products to meet those demands,” continued Shaw. “It’s innovative products like Smashin’ Passion, which combines real passion fruit and all-natural aphrodisiacs like horny goat weed and cannabis, that take people from where they are to where they want to be – which on Valentine’s Day appears to be between the sheets and enjoying an edible.”

For information on MariMed and its brands, please visit www.marimedinc.com .

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of MariMed from January 27-31, 2022, among 1,967 adults ages 21+, of whom 763 consume cannabis (defined in this survey as marijuana products such as edibles, flowers, concentrates, vapes, etc. that contain THC). This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact marimed@trailblaze.co.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature’s Heritage™, Bubby’s Baked™, k FUSION™, and Kalm FUSION™. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Media Contact:

Leland Radovanovic

Trailblaze PR

Email: marimed@trailblaze.co

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com