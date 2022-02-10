Aledade Named One of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work, Energage's Top U.S. Workplaces in 2022

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aledade announced two major workplace awards from Glassdoor and Energage, reinforcing that the company is a top workplace in the United States.

Based on employee feedback, Glassdoor named Aledade a winner of the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the leading primary care enablement company as one of the Best Places to Work in 2022 in the U.S. small and medium company category. Additionally, Energage named Aledade as a recipient of the Top Workplaces 2022 USA award, an honor based entirely on employee feedback.

"At Aledade, we're on a mission to build a better healthcare system - and it would be an impossible feat without our team," said Jessica Gladden, Aledade's Senior Vice President for People Strategy & Operations. "We're so thrilled to be recognized as a workplace that empowers and supports the people who make this work possible, especially as we continue to grow and add exceptional talent across the company."

Aledade is no stranger to recognition for its exceptional workplace culture. Energage named Aledade a winner of the Top Workplaces 2021 USA award and Glassdoor named Aledade as one of the Best Places to Work in 2020. Aledade has continued to grow rapidly. The company instituted a series of initiatives to strengthen culture as it scales, including: tuition assistance, paid sabbatical, two days of paid leave each year for volunteer activities, and a workplace that supports work-life balance through generous paid parental leave and a flexible work environment. As we enter a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and companies look to support their employees in returning to a hybrid work environment, Aledade has embraced a remote-first workplace policy with a clear COVID testing policy that provides a pathway to in-person gatherings.

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor CEO. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work."

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

