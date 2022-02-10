OptimizeRx Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Thursday, February 24 at 4:30 p.m. ET

ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Webcast: https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7amBcwbL Toll Free: 1-888-254-3590 International: 1-323-794-2551 Conference ID: 4163167

Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website at www.optimizerx.com/investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through a technology platform embedded within a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Media Relations Contact

Maira Alejandra, Media Relations Manager

malejandra@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com