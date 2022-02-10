PUSHFOR INVESTMENTS INC. SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NORTHERN BLOCK INC. TO INTEGRATE ITS NB ORBIT TECHNOLOGY TO THE AFX LOGISTICS PLATFORM

Surrey, B.C., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushfor Investments Inc. (CSE: PUSH, OTC: PUSOF, FSX: 713) (the “Company” or “Pushfor”) and its wholly owned subsidiary AFX Networks, Inc. (“AFX”) are pleased to announce the engagement of Northern Block Inc. (“NBI”). This technology integration brings the latest advances in blockchain, smart contracts, and digital identification to the AFX logistics platform providing unparalleled security and data integrity for drivers and shippers.

The AFX logistics platform integration to NBI’s NB Orbits Solution provides next-generation dedicated Blockchain applications. AFX is designed to remove the risk and streamline key ‘pain points’ of the North American trucking industry by eliminating data redundancy, allowing immediate payment settlements, mitigating fraud, supporting digital identification, and providing end-to-end supply chain visibility.

The trucking industry is the dominant freight model for hauling goods within North America and is essential for a growing global economy. Independent Truckers and Logistic companies need to advance their toolset to integrate with large vendors and vendor specific platforms to process their transactions. Individual Owner/Operators, Third-Party and Transportation companies are excellent problem solvers; with many of these independent operators and companies operating with 20 or fewer trucks. They simply do not have the capital or means to develop platforms that can provide seamless communications, secure transactions, and digital interactions with the numerous trucking companies across the continent.

About Northern Block Inc.

Northern Block is an Ontario-based technology provider enabling global organizations to build digital trust. Northern Block is the partner of choice for many of the world’s leading enterprises, SMEs and technology challengers. Since being founded in 2017, we’ve successfully deployed 30+ decentralized architecture solutions that leverage combinations of verifiable credentials, decentralized identities, digital assets, smart contracts, and distributed file storage. In early 2021, Northern Block released the first commercial-grade verifiable credential platform in Canada: the NB Orbit SSI Enterprise Platform and the NB Orbit Digital Mobile Wallet.

About Pushfor Investments Inc.

Pushfor is a technology company producing cutting-edge solutions in Canada and the United States in various sectors, including logistics, AI learning, digital identification, and smart contracts. We continue to investigate, build, and commercialize products for our technology-based portfolio in an integrated model as cross-technology solutions and technology platforms. The Company’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol PUSH, in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSX”) under the symbol 713 and in the United States on the over-the-counter market (“OTC”) under the symbol PUSOF. (CSE: PUSH, OTC: PUSOF, FFT: 713)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Pushfor assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Pushfor with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com .

On Behalf of the Board

Michael D. Noonan

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer