Global Anesthesia Devices Market Is Expected to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Anesthesia Devices Market generated $13.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $28.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1897



Technological advancements in anesthesia monitoring, rise in the number of surgeries, and surge in geriatric population drive the growth of the global anesthesia devices market. However, high equipment & labor cost and regulatory compliances the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in demand for quality healthcare monitoring presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

During to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global anesthesia devices market had witnessed challenges due to closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, especially during the initial phase.

For example, delivering devices to end users on time and attending the demand for products became difficult for the industry. This way, the anesthesia devices market has faced a slight negative impact.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global anesthesia devices market based on drug class, application, distribution channel, and region.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1897



Based on drug class, the anesthesia delivering machine segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the anesthesia monitors segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global anesthesia devices market analyzed in the research include General Electric, 3M Company, Ambu A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGAA., Smith Medical, SunMed, Teleflex Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Top 10 Diabetes Care Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030



Automated Microscopy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030



Optical Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030



Antifungal Agents Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030



Neurovascular Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030



Medical Automation Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030



Wearable Medical Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030



Weight Loss and Obesity Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030



ECG Monitoring System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030



Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.