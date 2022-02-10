Glucose Health, Inc. Fiscal 2021 Annual Report

BENTONVILLE, AR, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) ("Company") is pleased to highlight selected financial metrics presented in its Fiscal 2021 Annual Report posted today at OTCMarkets.com. In fiscal 2021, Glucose Health, Inc. more than doubled gross profits, effectively doubled revenue, and achieved the unique status of a debt free, emerging growth, company.

Fiscal 2021 Revenue of $953,681 vs. $480,713 for Fiscal 2020 = a 98% increase.

Fiscal 2021 Gross Profit of $410,042 vs. $173,545 for Fiscal 2020 = a 136% increase.

Fiscal 2021 Total Liabilities of $9,554 vs. $380,652 for Fiscal 2020

During fiscal 2021, Glucose Health, Inc. introduced four new GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly, Blood Sugar Maintenance "enhanced water" flavors, complementing its existing four GLUCODOWN® iced tea flavors, launched in the fourth quarter of 2017. New GLUCODOWN® Cherry, in particular, outsold each of the three "enhanced water" flavors and also outsold all four established iced tea flavors, at Amazon. Within weeks, GLUCODOWN® Cherry sold out of its entire initial production run, at Amazon.

For fiscal 2022, the Company will build upon its success at Amazon and significantly ramp up sales and marketing partnerships to expand distribution of GLUCODOWN® with new brick-and-mortar retailers. Additionally, in fiscal 2022, Glucose Health, Inc. will launch an innovative new brand; a ready-to-drink, delicious and healthy beverage, specifically formulated to address the nutritional needs of the under-served 45+ consumer.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., the GLUCODOWN® brand is defining a new beverage industry category – functional, diabetic friendly, beverages. By specializing in producing healthy and delicious beverages, nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation's 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics, and additionally in 2022, launching a new healthy and delicious ready-to-drink beverage formulated to meet the nutritional needs of 45+ consumers, Glucose Health, Inc. is uniquely positioned among all emerging beverage companies in America. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

