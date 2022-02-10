The Metals Company Appoints New Independent Board Director & Audit Committee Chair, Achieving 50-50 Gender Parity on Board

Kathleen McAllister is a seasoned CEO, CFO and Board Director who has held diverse leadership roles in global, capital-intensive companies in the energy value chain, including at Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH), Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) and Transocean Partners LLC (NYSE: RIGP)

McAllister’s appointment – together with earlier appointments of Sheila Khama, Amelia Kinahoi Siamomua and Gina Stryker – brings 50-50 gender parity to TMC’s boardroom. With just three percent of S&P 500 companies' boards comprised of 50 percent or more women today, TMC is joining a small but rapidly growing number of companies delivering on gender parity goals

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) (the “Company” or “TMC”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today announced that Kathleen McAllister has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director, as it advances its seafloor polymetallic nodule project to supply the world with critical base metals needed for the energy transition.

Kathleen will first join the Board as a director until April 1, 2022, when it is expected that she will assume the role of TMC Audit Committee Chair with the remit of ensuring rigorous internal controls, quality financial accounting and corporate reporting. Kathleen currently serves as an Independent Director and member of the Audit Committees for electric and gas utility company, Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH), and energy infrastructure provider, Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP), following a two-year tenure as chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of Maersk Drilling. In her various executive roles at Transocean Partners LLC (NYSE: RIGP) including President and CEO, Kathleen guided the formation of the company and led the IPO of a 29% interest in the company. She previously served as Vice President of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG), an international offshore drilling contract services provider, where she led over $20 billion in capital market transactions.

Gerard Barron, Chairman & CEO of The Metals Company, said: “Kathleen brings extensive leadership experience at global, capital-intensive companies across the energy value chain including those specializing in deep ocean operations, and we are thrilled that she has accepted our invitation to join the Board. She brings keen insight and critical oversight to the Company during a crucial development phase. We look forward to Kathleen’s contributions to our mission.”

About The Metals Company

TMC the metals company Inc. (The Metals Company) is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga. More information is available at www.metals.co.

Forward Looking Statements

