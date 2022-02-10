Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Utah

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase installers in Utah have seen an increase in deployments of Enphase® Energy Systems powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as more Utah residents seek protection against grid outages.



Forecasts for residential storage capacity growth in Utah show steady year over year growth, with capacity expected to nearly double by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“We’re proud to call the Beehive State home, and we’re proud to call Enphase our partner,” said Matt Rasmussen, CEO at ION Solar, an Enphase Platinum installer. “Enphase Energy Systems, powered by sophisticated microinverter technology and paired with our end-to-end installation experience, offer Utah homeowners access to the future of energy independence and resilience today.”

“As a leading solar installation company in Utah, we’ve helped many homeowners make the switch to solar,” said Mark Allred, chief financial officer at Intermountain Wind and Solar, an Enphase Platinum installer. “With Enphase’s state of the art IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, homeowners can declare complete energy independence, better manage their utility bills, and reduce their overall carbon footprint.”

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase® App, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery accommodates over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with an optional 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

“Our commitment to excellence means that we only offer the best products and services designed to meet our customers’ specific needs,” said Mark Ray, president at Johnson Powers Energy Company, an Enphase Silver installer. “The Enphase IQ Battery is an industry-leading backup power solution that our customers trust to provide reliable, continuous electricity at all times.”

“Ensuring a world-class customer experience is critical for both Enphase and our partners,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase. “Enphase is proud to work with our installer network in Utah to bring homeowners a full turnkey home energy solution with our trailblazing microinverter technology, so they can harness the power of the sun.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

