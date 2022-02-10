BOS to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC ), announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.



BOS will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting - www.BOSSupplyChain.com.

Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse – www.BOSRFID.com.

Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for the industrial and logistic processes – www.BOSROBOTICS.com.

Contact

Eyal Cohen, CEO

+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com



