Global Diabetes Devices and Services Market Report 2022: Competitor Advances, Emerging Disease Management Approaches, Technology Advances, and Mega Trends Driven by the Pandemic

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diabetes Devices and Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diabetes industry offers significant growth opportunities, given the rising prevalence of this disease condition. However, the devices space comprising self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG, or glucometer), continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), insulin pens, and insulin pumps are facing unprecedented threats and challenges, some of which are definitely opportunities in disguise.

These are in the form of business dynamics (including competitor advances), emerging disease management approaches, technology advances, and also Mega Trends driven by the pandemic.



For each diabetes device manufacturer planning their short-term (1 to 3 year) and long-term (5 to 7 year) strategies, this study offers insights into what their peers within the same and adjacent device category are aiming for, how the pharmaceutical industry is impacting the diabetes space, the emerging disease management approaches and trends of virtual care, and how to target the huge emerging market potential, which remains unacknowledged and untapped.

It also highlights the direction of the industry for each device type in the developed markets, allowing strategies to be aligned to market growth and avoiding competitive losses.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Diabetes Devices and Services

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Market Developments - Opportunities and Threats for Diabetes Medtech Participants

Overview of Opportunities and Threats

Trends and Threats for SMBG Participants

Trends and Threats for CGM Device Vendors

Trends and Threats for Insulin Pen Vendors

Trends and Threats for Insulin Pump Vendors

Summarized Insights

4. Deep Dive into Select Opportunities and Threats

Select Trends of Focus

Pharma Participants Pushing Diabetes Management Solutions

New Business Models

Diabetes Start-up Acquisitions

Rising PE & VC Investment in Diabetes

Pivot to Diabetes Disease Management

Rise in Digital Diabetes 'Reversal' Management Solutions' Adoption

Non-invasive Monitoring Tech and Wearables Emerging

Emerging Diabetes 'Treatment' Approaches

5. Emerging Markets - Driving Next Phase of Growth for Diabetes Devices and Services Participants

Global Diabetes Prevalence

Rise in Pre-diabetes and Diabetes Prevalence

Regional Distribution of Diabetics

Changes in Regional Share of Diabetics

Pre-diabetes - Another Cause for Concern

Target Regions for Diabetes & Pre-Diabetes Management

Care Models to Target Emerging Markets

6. Emerging Market Diabetes Solution Companies' Profiles

India - Premium Offerings in a Large, Out-of-pocket Market

Africa's Unique Needs Demand a Different Approach

Dubai's Glucare - Integrated Care Model

7. Developed Markets - Growth Areas for Incumbents

Sector-wise Growth Strategies in Developed Markets

Evolution of Approaches to Manage Chronic Condition Patients

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Diabetes Devices and Services

Growth Opportunity 1 - Active Disease Management Vendor Partnerships for Tapping Unaddressed Market Needs

Growth Opportunity 2 - Enabling Digital Platforms for Diabetic's Data Collection & Insights

Growth Opportunity 3 - Developing Type 1 Diabetes-specific Disease Management Solutions with Insulin Pumps to Prepare for Competition

Growth Opportunity 4 - Targeting Wellness Applications for Non-Diabetics

Growth Opportunity 5 - Tap Emerging Markets for Next Phase of Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olw6t7