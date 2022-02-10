Extremely satisfactory 2021

Danish English

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S Skjern 10 February 2022

Annoncement 2/2022





• Profits before tax of DKK 204,5 million

• Equity yielded interest of 17.9 % before tax

• Core earnings amounted to DKK 175,6 million

• Net interest and fee income increased by 9,6 % to DKK 381 million



• Impairment DKK -15,2 million, corresponding to -0.2 % of loans and guarantees

• Loans increased 11.7 % amounted to DKK 4,720 million and deposits amounted to DKK 7,028 million

• Satisfactory capital ratio of 22.2 % and individual solvency requirements of 9.8 %

• Dividend of DKK 3 per share, corresponding to 17.7 % of the net profit for the year

• Profit before tax in 2022 is expected to be in the range of DKK 175 – 205 million

Questions should be directed to Director Per Munck by phone at 21 73 30 04.

