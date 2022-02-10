CEOs of COIN, LQAVF, ENTEF and RBLX Discuss Next Billion Dollar Market Opportunities for Metaverse, E-Sports, and Crypto

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Liquid Avatar (OTC: LQAVF) (CSE: LQID), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), and Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX)



The Metaverse, Cryptocurrencies, and E-Sports are converging into Web 3.0 which is expected to be the next big investment theme and generational opportunity, by leading investment experts. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) CEO David Baszucki: “Immersive Advertising is Enormous Opportunity”

“...We've historically started with younger players. And now we see growth in two areas: One is the existing Roblox player base is growing up with us. So that is a retention opportunity to bring them with us. But we also bring other people in. Squid games, the concerts, both examples of events that we believe most likely reached some new audience. In the case of Squid Games looking for -- and that's singular Squid Game, people looking for a place to experience that brands side-by-side the awesome show. And so they came to Roblox where they could see that. So, I do believe those things add to the retained people that come into our platform and stick with us and bringing new older players to a platform...Advertising is an enormous opportunity, and at the same time our vision for advertising is immersive, it's native, it's around high-quality experiences and over time, we'll be working on rolling out. But the standards around this, how this is supported globally and we do think there's an interesting and big future and at the same time, a very high-quality branded advertising type future…”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “60X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 12 Months - Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to a CD$60 million+ run rate, with its latest e-sports acquisition. This is almost a 6,000% increase from ENTEF’s run rate less than 12 months ago. On December 1, ENTEF closed the acquisition of GameAddik,which through its wholly owned brand PWN Games, is considered one of the top CPA (cost-per acquisition) networks for gaming by gamesight.io. Game Addik generated revenue of CD$24.0 million and operating income of CD$4.7 million in FY 2020.

Konrad stated this milestone is just the beginning, as his goal is ramping ENTEF e-sports revenues to $250 million in the next 18 month through organic growth and strategic M&A - and building a multi-billon dollar global e-sports business. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global e-sports franchise. Konrad reported that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

Liquid Avatar (OTC: LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) CEO David Lucatch: “Metaverse Land Sales are Booming!”

Liquid Avatar (OTC: LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) CEO David Lucatch, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream reports that LQAVF’s metaverse digital land sales are starting to scale. LQAVF generated nearly CD$1 million revenues in from its Metaverse project “Aftermath Islands” just in recent months. LQAVF expects that its revenues have the potential to scale exponentially in coming months as the Metaverse gains mainstream attention.

Feb 7 - LQAVF and Game Credits launch first-ever Multiverse Collective, a collaborative alliance that will enable independent Metaverses to share technical, business and marketing resources and create value among its members. Liquid Avatar Technologies (via its controlled subsidiary Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited) and Game Credits (Genesis Worlds) are building their respective Metaverses in an interoperable environment, which entails joint development, marketing, interoperability, authentication of users, verifiable credentials, and community engagement throughout the life cycle of each Metaverse, ensuring that users will be able to engage in a shared safe and secure experience. Users engaging in connected Metaverses is truly the next frontier in gaming.

Feb 3 - LQAVF announces that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") together with seasoned, industry, and entertainment executive Howard Lefkowitz, who led Vegas.com from its rise from $360,000 in annual sales to over $400 million annually over a 10-year period, have launched Vegas Island, a premium destination in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse, an age restricted virtual island that will allow participants to buy virtual themed land, interact, and experience entertainment, gaming and High Roller experiences. Given the premium nature of the island and the planned programs, a limited amount of virtual land is available for sale to the public, starting at USD $100 per 1000 m2 and ranging in price to USD $5,200 for a mega 100 plot parcel.

Jan 26 - LQAVF announces that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") is launching its first Play to Earn (P2E) mobile game for account holders in Aftermath Islands to support its upcoming Metaverse. The Lost Kingdom of T'Sara (LKoT) is a lore, fantasy adventure proof of work and staking game that allows players to earn rewards by completing time and skill activities. Rewards include planned Aftermath Island in-game tokens, resources, rare items, and other items that can be converted to NFTs and used in the Metaverse to build, craft and trade. This is the first in-game economic initiative for Aftermath Islands and will be free to play for all Aftermath Islands account holders. The Lost Kingdom of T'Sara is expected to launch early Q2 2022.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong: “We want to be the Amazon of Crypto Assets”

“...Q2 was a really strong quarter for us. We had amazing growth in terms of users added to the platform, assets on the platform, revenue, just about everything. And also, great diversification across our revenue lines and users. This is really good to see more and more people are using crypto and using the Crypto Economy, individuals, businesses, developers all over the world…. Two big trends we’re seeing: staking and decentralization. We now have 1.7 million users doing staking in crypto, which is a way to earn a yield on your assets. And this is up from probably zero a year ago. And I think if you go back to 2019, late 2019, we had less than a million MT users on our retail side for Coinbase in total. And now we have 1.7 million just doing one type of activity, staking. So, we're seeing people do more and more things with crypto, whether that's earning money with crypto, borrowing and lending, staking, using Coinbase card, and then, of course, trading. I think we'll continue to see that percentage go up over time...That's how a truly a crypto economy is forming, it's not just a trading platform...“

“...We believe the future of this industry is going to be decentralized. There's going to be more and more third-party apps that are being created where people want to connect their wallets to it and Coinbase is their primary financial account, so we need to make it easy for people to connect to and integrate with all of these third-party apps out there that are happening; NFT's and DeFi, and there are hundreds of crypto startups now being built….We're also focusing on international expansion, another form of decentralization, and just listing more and more assets. We want to be the Amazon of assets, list every asset out there in crypto that's legal. There are thousands of them today. There are eventually going to be millions of them. This is the -- all under the theme of embracing decentralization…”

