ATA Creativity Global Receives Approval to Deliver BTEC International Level 3 Qualification at the ACG International Arts Foundation Program Center

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that it has received approval from Pearson Education Ltd. (“Pearson”) to deliver BTEC International Level 3 and A Level Art & Design qualifications at the ACG International Arts Foundation Program Center (“ACG Program Center”).



The BTEC International Level 3 qualifications aim to help high school aged students develop the knowledge, understanding and practical skills within a vocational area and is the equivalent of three International A level courses. Referencing the BTEC International Level 3 syllabus in its in-depth research and development in 2021, ACG has begun making creative art content accessible to art departments at international high schools through an online learning platform, featuring access to teacher training and coursework. In addition to establishing the ACG Program Center, ACG is taking a step forward in enabling traditional international high schools all over China to provide art education.

The ACG International Arts Foundation Program Center currently provides a complete three-year, internationally recognized art curriculum to international high schools planning to open an art department. Students enrolled in the BTEC International Level 3 courses provided by the ACG Program Center need to complete the prerequisite courses and portfolio training within a two-year period, so they may apply to undergraduate art programs at overseas universities without the need to obtain a traditional Chinese high school diploma. ACG’s offerings provide students with flexibility depending on whether they have decided to pursue overseas study or need more time to make that decision. In addition to the BTEC International Level 3 qualifications, the ACG Program Center is also approved to deliver BTEC Level 4 qualifications and A Level Art & Design qualifications.

Management Commentary

Mr. Kevin Ma, Chairman and CEO of ACG, stated, “We are pleased to have received further validation of the value of ACG’s offerings from Pearson with their approval of the ACG Program Center to deliver these additional qualifications. We have continued to invest in the development of our international high school arts curriculum and look forward to serving as an additional resource to students that may or may not be interested in pursuing creative art studies abroad. Through the ACG International Arts Foundation Program Center, we are excited to make our art curricula and teaching resources available to international high schools.”

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

