Hanstone Announces an Expanded Mineralized Zone at the Doc Property in BC’s Golden Triangle, Reporting 1.03 g/t Au over 35.92 meters including 12.14 g/t Au over 1.41 meters

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: HANS) (FSE: HGO) (“Hanstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recently received gold assays results from the 2021 drilling program completed in September, at the company’s 100% owned DOC property located in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle Mining District. The Golden Triangle has been reported to account for an estimated 44% of the $422 million in mineral exploration expenditures in British Columbia, currently hosting three of Canada’s largest gold mines.



The program consisted of 23 diamond core drillholes totaling 2,852.04 meters. The drill program focused on investigating and verifying historic drill-indicated gold mineralization, while expanding the known mineralization zones along strike.

Drilling result highlights from the 2021 drilling program include:

Hole DC-21-025 intersected 5.83 m grading 2.86 g/t Au, 23.25 g/t Ag and 1,721.20 ppm Cu including 3.32 m grading 4.89 g/t Au, and 38.77 g/t Ag, and 1920.73 ppm Cu



and including Hole DC-21-026 intersected 6.47 m grading 1.13 g/t Au, and 4.15 g/t Ag and 17.59 m grading 0.46 g/t Au and 2.54 g/t Ag including 6.14 m grading 1.07 g/t Au and 5.47 g/t Ag



and and including Hole DC-21-027 intersected 1.18 m grading 24.67 g/t Au, and 65.20 g/t Ag, and 35.92 m grading 1.03 g/t Au, and 4.44 g/t Ag including 1.41 m grading 12.14 g/t Au, and 49.10 g/t Ag

Table 1 : DOC zone intersection Highlights (2021)

Drillhole Avg. Grade Au

(g/t) Avg. Grade Ag

(g/t) Cu

(ppm) Width

(m) DC-21-025 2.86 23.25 1721.20 5.83 including 4.89 38.77 1920.73 3.32 DC-21-026

1.13 4.15 - 6.47 0.46 2.54 - 17.59 including 1.07 5.47 - 6.14 DC-21-027

24.67 65.20 - 1.18 1.03 4.44 - 35.92 including 12.14 49.10 - 1.41

DC-21-027 intersected low-grade mineralization over a 35.92 m within a fault zone with moderate to strong hematite and sericite alteration, and 1-5 cm quartz veining. The mineralization style indicates a potential continuation of the DOC epithermal vein system, heavily influenced by structure. The hole confirms mineralization from a historic hole and expands the mineralization footprint.

Based on the results from DC-21-025 to DC-21-027, further investigations into the area will be completed in 2022, including prospecting, mapping, with potential for follow up drilling. Another focus for the 2022 will be the location in and around the area to which DC-20-04 to DC-20-06 intersected high-grade mineralization reported in a previous release. The focus will be to use a combination of geophysics, along with a structural interpretation of the area to focus on a potential splay off the main DOC vein system. The geophysics and structural interpretations will aid in determining the future drilling plans in the area for 2022.

An updated 2021 diamond core drillhole collar map can be found in figure 1, and a map location of DC-20-04 to DC-20-06 can be found in figure 2.

Table 2: Significant Doc property intersections (2021)

Drillhole Azimuth ° Dip ° Avg.

Grade

Au (g/t) Avg.

grade

Ag (g/t) Cu

(ppm) Width

(m) From

(m) To

(m) DC-21-007 185

45

0.89 2.52 227.40 4.52 57.97 61.68 including 1.87 - - 1.94 57.97 59.91 DC-21-008 185

-60

0.28 1.22 - 9.29 79.32 88.61 including 0.59 - - 2.00 84.75 86.75 DC-21-009 185 -70 2.22 11.03 - 4.10 80.00 84.10 DC-21-011 190 -55 1.23 6.60 - 4.36 161.04 165.40 DC-21-012 190 -62 0.85 2.94 - 6.00 150.00 156.00 DC-21-015 190 -66 1.90 6.51 - 6.11 53.08 58.32 DC-21-016 190 -75 2.10 7.20 - 5.55 77.65 83.20 DC-21-017 190

-50

0.20 1.20 - 12.10 27.90 40.00 including 0.53 2.17 - 3.20 27.90 31.10 0.21 2.86 - 6.00 127.00 132.00 including 0.55 4.22 - 2.00 127.00 129.00 DC-21-018 190

-54

0.58 3.29 233.56 9.80 47.00 56.80 including 1.26 6.48 - 4.05 50.00 54.05 DC-21-019 190 -63 0.41 2.51 - 8.00 53.00 60.00 DC-21-020 190

-75

0.38 1.49 - 6.70 98.00 103.50 including 0.88 3.20 - 2.80 98.00 100.80 DC-21-021 10

-55

0.94 3.49 193.06 9.00 38.00 47.00 including 1.37 5.00 234.31 6.15 38.85 45.00 DC-21-022 1.5 -70 0.88 3.42 - 1.25 68.25 69.50 DC-21-024

5

-75

0.59 2.22 - 4.00 87 91 0.22 0.90 - 4.60 95.4 99 including 1.44 5.90 - 0.60 95.4 96 DC-21-025 22.5

-45

2.86 23.25 1721.20 5.83 103.35 109.18 including 4.89 38.77 1920.73 3.32 104.12 107.44 DC-21-026

22.5

-57

1.13 4.15 - 6.47 150.33 156.8 0.46 2.54 - 17.59 167.18 183.9 including 1.07 5.47 - 6.14 172.52 178.66 DC-21-027

22.5

-64

24.67 65.20 - 1.18 62.43 63.61 1.03 4.44 - 35.92 125.71 158.88 including 12.14 49.10 - 1.41 137.11 138.52

Notes:

Au analysis is by 2 AT (58.32 grams) fire assay with gravimetric finish (TSL Labs Method FA/Gravimetric 2 AT)

Ag and Cu analysis is by aqua regia digestion or multi acid ICP multielement analysis (TSL Labs Method ICP-MS Aqua Regia or MA) or

Ag and Cu analysis also by ICP multielement analysis total 4 acid digestion (SRC geoanalytical laboratories method ICP1 Total 4 Acid Digestion)

Figure 1 : 2021 Drill Collar Plan Map



Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01556a9a-d231-482b-94f3-8360a009b8a0

Figure 2 : 2020 DC-20-04 to 06 locations

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/878918c8-e708-46ce-957b-19f860377c28

Notes: 2022 DC-20-04 to 06 exploration area in orange



Quality Assurance, Quality Control & Technical Disclosure:

The 2021 drilling and exploration was conducted under the supervision of Tyler Fiolleau, P.Geo. and Craig Cubbon G.I.T., both of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. A thorough chain-of-custody and QA/QC program was carried out during the 2021 drill program on the HQ diameter, half-core split samples. The implemented QA/QC procedures included the insertion of certified standard control samples, duplicates, and blanks to ensure proper calibration of the lab equipment. Sample analyses were conducted by TSL Laboratories Inc and SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Gold analyses was determined by fire assay with Gravimetric finish (FA/Gravimetric 2 AT). Silver and copper analysis was determined by aqua regia and multi acid digestion ICP multi-element analysis (TSL Labs Method ICP-MS Aqua Regia and Multi acid and SRC ICP1 Total 4 Acid Digestion).

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Doug Engdahl, P.Geo. (CEO, Axiom), and Matthew Schwab, P.Geo. (Senior Vice President, Axiom), each of whom is a “Qualified Person” for the Company as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Hanstone Gold

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:



Carrie Howes, Director of Communications, +1-(778)-551-8488, carrie@hanstonegold.com

Or visit the Company’s website at www.hanstonegold.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

The information contained herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. “Forward-looking information” includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified using words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about Hanstone’s business and the industry and markets in which it operates and will operate. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of gold, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct Hanstone’s planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner.

Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.