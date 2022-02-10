iMD Companies, Inc. Announces Our First NFT Drop With an Exclusive, One-of-a-Kind Digital Asset by the Epic Rock and Roll Band The Eagles

Carson City, NV, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today that after months of working on various products for our shareholders and followers, the company has minted its first NFT offering, which will be located on https://nftmadness.io/. iMD Companies is excited for the commencement of this vertical, and plan bigger rollouts in the next 2 quarters.



iMD Companies, Inc., is working on this vertical with multiple NFTs so we can also enter the Metaverse vertical market with many clients we’re currently in negotiations with.

Our plans on the Metaverse development will involve various game type worlds and we will sell assets within this realm. As we have researched and studied this vertical we are focused on our next levels within the NFT world. We will be forthcoming on each asset as they are ready for deployment.

Rick Wilson states, “It is imperative that we put ICBU in this emerging market due to the vast array of possibilities that we can utilize as products and assets for our clientele.”

Follow iMD Companies, Inc. Social Media

Twitter @ https://twitter.com/imd_inc

Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/imdcompaniesinc/

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC:ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFT (non fungible token) markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

iMD Companies, Inc.

info@imdcompaniesinc.com