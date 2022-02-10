American Green, Inc.™ (OTC:ERBB) Phase One of Construction Demolition Completed At 40,000 SF Cypress Chill Cannabis Grow

PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Green, Inc. (OTC:ERBB) announced today that phase one of indoor demolition is completed at its new cannabis grow building named “Cypress Chill,” now under construction. Phase two demolition is scheduled to begin by February 15, 2022.



American Green president, David G. Gwyther, said, “We are extremely happy with the progress that Gierczyk Inc.’s construction and architectural teams are making at our “Cypress Chill” grow facility. Turning an empty warehouse into a licensed state-of-the-art cannabis grow facility is a huge undertaking, especially considering we are building in an environment fraught with supply chain issues and what we hope is the tail end of the worldwide pandemic. Phase two demolition is projected to be completed and approved by The City of Phoenix around March 1, 2022, with building plans finalized and submitted before the end of March 2022. We are still on track to have the building complete by the end of this year.”

[See American Green’s Progress by Clicking Here]

There is a time-lapse video showing the progress of the Cypress Chill Phase One Demolition included in this press release. American Green will continue to produce time-lapse videos of the construction progress at Cypress Chill as each Phase of our construction is completed, and make them available to all shareholders.

There are also archives of hundreds of hours of footage from our Sweet Virginia Grow operation that can also be found on the American Green YouTube Channel.

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainably initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

