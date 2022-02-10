StarTree Appoints Tim Berglund as Head of Developer Relations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarTree, Inc . today announced the appointment of Tim Berglund as the company’s Vice President of Developer Relations. In this role, Berglund will spearhead the company’s efforts to expand and deepen ties with the Apache Pinot ™ developer community to help users gain real-time insights to drive decision making and behavior.



A technology leader, author, and expert popularizer of distributed systems and real-time stream processing, Berglund brings a wealth of experience working with developer communities globally. He is also widely recognized as one of the leading advocates for Apache Kafka™, an open-source distributed event streaming platform. Berglund joined StarTree from Confluent, where he helped developers for nearly five years adopt Kafka and event-driven architecture. Prior to Confluent, Berglund worked as the Director of Training and then Vice President of Developer Education at DataStax.

“Tim is one of the most well-respected leaders in the industry who greatly understands the needs of the developer community,” said Kishore Gopalakrishna , co-founder and CEO, StarTree. “Companies can greatly benefit by providing their users with real-time insights, and Tim can add tremendous value to the community, by helping developers see the possibilities of building systems with Pinot.”

At StarTree, Berglund will look to replicate the success he had building the Apache Kafka developer community, focusing on nurturing the broad ecosystem of people involved with building event-driven applications and who are adopting and learning to use Apache Pinot.

“The way we build and scale systems and manage complexity has changed,” said Berglund. “We’re at the point where people have pivoted to an event-driven world. We should be able to query data and get real-time insights in ways that none of the other existing tools are really fit to do. When I discovered what Pinot was doing for companies like LinkedIn and Uber in that regard, I thought everyone should be doing this – especially now that we have Kafka everywhere, and Pinot is a perfect fit to extract more value from the data flowing through Kafka.”

Apache Pinot is the leading real-time, open-source OLAP datastore in the industry. It is used by Fortune 500 companies to meet the real-time analytics needs of modern cloud-native applications, delivering high throughput with fresh data and millisecond response time. Pinot has been proven at scale by LinkedIn, Stripe, Uber, Walmart, Weibo, WePay and many others. Specifically, more than 50 LinkedIn products are powered by Apache Pinot, ingesting millions of events per second and serving more than 150,000 queries per second at millisecond latency.

These progressive data-driven companies that are building more analytics and data-centric functionality into their applications can greatly benefit from StarTree Cloud, which uniquely delivers fresh analytics at scale with low latency for thousands or millions of users. StarTree Cloud is built on the same real-time distributed OLAP data store as Apache Pinot.

For more information about StarTree and Apache Pinot and to sign up for updates, please visit https://www.startree.ai/ .

About StarTree

StarTree believes that all decision-makers – from the C-suite to the end-user – deserve the benefit of timely, data-driven insights. StarTree is the real-time analytics platform that brings together the scale, freshness, speed, and ease of use necessary for any company to make that vision a reality. Founded by the creators of Apache Pinot™, StarTree’s technology has been proven at scale at leading companies such as LinkedIn, Uber, Stripe and Walmart. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures , GGV Capital and CRV . To learn more, please visit https://www.startree.ai/ .

Media Contact:

Ashley Paula-Legge

Big Valley Marketing for StarTree

(707) 972-0073

alegge@bigvalley.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f7757d7-4f73-46e9-a09c-7608943b6689.