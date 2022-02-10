Google Cloud Chooses 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processors to Power New Compute Focused Instance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that AMD EPYC™ processors will power the new C2D virtual machine offering from Google Cloud, bringing customers strong performance and compute power for high-performance (HPC) memory-bound workloads in areas like electronic design automation (EDA) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD). This announcement continues the momentum for AMD EPYC processors, marking the third family of instances powered by 3rd Gen EPYC processors at Google Cloud, joining the T2D and N2D instances.



With the help of AMD EPYC processors and its high core density, the C2D VMs will provide the largest VM sizes within compute optimized family at Google Cloud. As well, because of the EPYC processor’s performance for compute focused workloads, Google Cloud showcased the C2D VMs can provide up to 30 percent better performance for targeted workloads compared to previous generation EPYC based VMs at a comparable size1.

The use of AMD EPYC processors for HPC and compute focused workloads continues to expand as more cloud service providers, like Google Cloud, are using EPYC to address their customers’ most demanding and intense workloads. This goes on top of the existing capabilities of EPYC for HPC workloads, including powering 73 supercomputers on the latest Top500 list and holding 70 HPC world records2.

“AMD EPYC processors continue to showcase their capabilities for HPC and compute focused workloads, whether running drug simulations for the latest vaccines, exploring the cosmos, or helping design critical hardware and electronics for the future of industry,” said Lynn Comp, corporate vice president, Cloud Business, AMD. “The Google Cloud C2D instances with AMD EPYC processors will enable Google Cloud customers to run some of their most complex and intense workloads with ease, helping them design their products or solve complex problems, faster.”

“Google Cloud customers want instances that support complex, performance-sensitive workloads, such as high performance computing. VMs powered by AMD EPYC processors enable the performance and features that are needed for these customers,” said Nirav Mehta, director of product management, Google Cloud. “This is now our third virtual machine family powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, and we are excited to continue to grow our EPYC portfolio.”

You can read more about the new C2D instances at the Google Cloud blog here, where customers including AirShaper and Clutch discuss how C2D performance improved run times, changed user experiences, and cut costs.

C2D is generally available today and will expand to additional regions in the coming months. Current locations are US-central1 (Iowa), Asia-southeast1 (Singapore), US-east1 (South Carolina), US-east4 (North Virginia), Asia-east1 (Taiwan), and Europe-west4 (Netherlands).

