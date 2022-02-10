Red Pine Exploration Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 15th

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”), based in Toronto, Ontario and focused on gold exploration, is pleased to announce that Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 15th, 2022. This presentation coincides with the Company’s recent uplisting to the OTCQB markets and DTC eligibility approval in the U.S., refer to press releases dated November 22nd, 2021 and January 4th, 2022.



DATE: February 15TH, 2022

TIME: 12:00 PM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

Red Pine is actively exploring its 100% owned Wawa Gold Project located in the Michipicoten greenstone belt region of Ontario. Exploration plans include drilling approximately 25,000 meters in the next six months. The extensive drill program will be across its primary resources, Surluga and Minto Mine, proving depth extension as well as potential mineralization in high-priority greenfield targets. The 2022 drill program is funded by the $8.4 million flow-through share financing completed in November 2021.

VirtualInvestorConferences.com will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

As part of the Wawa Gold Project’s on-going drilling program, Red Pine is testing the northern and southern extensions of the Surluga Deposit, and the extension of the Minto Mine Deposit beyond the footprints of their respective resources.

With four active drills on site, the on-going exploration program includes testing the southern and northern extensions of the Jubilee Shear Zone that hosts the Surluga Deposit and continues to indicate that significant zones of gold mineralization remain to be discovered down-dip and beyond the footprint of the existing resources.

A recent press release dated January 21 s t , 2022 announced the discovery of significant mineralization 140 meters down-dip of the resource boundary in the northern part of the Surluga deposit in the Jubilee Shear Zone. This new zone, starting at approximately 240 metres vertical depth and named the Surluga North Discovery, has the potential to further expand the current resource of the Surluga Deposit at the Wawa Gold Project.

, 2022 announced the discovery of significant mineralization 140 meters down-dip of the resource boundary in the northern part of the Surluga deposit in the Jubilee Shear Zone. This new zone, starting at approximately 240 metres vertical depth and named the Surluga North Discovery, has the potential to further expand the current resource of the Surluga Deposit at the Wawa Gold Project. The 2021 Drill Program Highlights include:



The extension of the Minto Structure with findings of 109.37g/t over 2.68 meters true width “TW”, which is the best intersection to date in the Minto Vein. Gold mineralization extended to depth in the Jubilee Shear Zone over 550 meters vertical depth. The discovery of the Sadowski Gold Zone, a new mineralized zone with intersection of 24.8 g/t gold over 1.15 meters. Down plunge drilling in the Surluga South Discovery produced significantly higher grades with an intersect in the Jubilee Shear Zone at 25.73 g/t gold over 4.78 meters true width “TW”. The extension of the Surluga South discovery over 500 meters down-dip of the resource with 3.08 g/t gold over 55.66 meters true width “TW” in the Jubilee Shear Zone.







On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses at Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release’s technical information.

COVID-19 Precautions

Red Pine has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures according to guidelines for the Province of Ontario. Protocols were put in place to ensure our employees’ and contractors’ safety, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol “RDEXF”.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. The Company’s Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

1 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, report effective August 18, 2021.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.