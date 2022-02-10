3D Concrete Printing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021-2026: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has launched a new report 3D Concrete Printing Report 2021-2031 : Forecasts by Concrete Type (Ready-Mix, Shotcrete, Precast, High-Density, Light-Weight, Limecrete, Stamped Concrete), by Product (Walls, Roofs, Floors, Staircase, Paving Slabs, Panels & Lintels), by Technique (Extrusion-Based, Powder-Based Technique) and by End-User (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructural, Architectural), Plus Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional Market Analysis.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/3d-concrete-printing-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

3D concrete printing plays an integral part in the construction industry. It is a form of additive manufacturing which used to fabricate construction components in entirely new shapes, which was not possible with the traditional concrete formwork earlier. The demand for 3D concrete printing is growing significantly due to technical advancement in construction sector.

The global 3D concrete printing market is estimated at US$ 33.2 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021-2026. in 2020, the global 3D concrete printing market was dominated by the ready-mix concrete type which held 36.7% of the overall market. The market leading 3D concrete printing manufacturers have grown through acquisitions and site expansions to offer almost all required services on a global scale. However, there is still a role to be played by specialist 3D concrete printing manufacturers, particularly those that offers customized 3D concrete printing products & services.

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

Who are the leading 3D concrete printing manufacturers?

What factors are driving and restraining the growth for leading 3D concrete printing manufacturers?

How have the leading 3D concrete printing manufacturers performed financially in recent years?

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 530-page Visiongain report you will receive 397 tables and 345 figures – all unavailable elsewhere.

you will receive – all unavailable elsewhere. The 530-page report provides clear detailed insight into the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope:

Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market by type:

– Ready-Mix

– Shotcrete

– Precast

– High-Density

– Light-Weight

– Limecrete

– Stamped Concrete

– Ready-Mix – Shotcrete – Precast – High-Density – Light-Weight – Limecrete – Stamped Concrete Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market by Technique:

– Extrusion Based

– Powder Based

– Others

– Extrusion Based – Powder Based – Others Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market by Product Type:

– Walls

– Roofs

– Floors

– Staircase

– Paving Slabs

– Panels & Lintels

– Walls – Roofs – Floors – Staircase – Paving Slabs – Panels & Lintels Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market by End-use Industry:

– Residential

– Commercial

– Infrastructural

– Architectural

Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the leading national markets:

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

– Germany

– France

– United Kingdom

– United States – Canada – Mexico – Germany – France – United Kingdom Spain

– The Netherlands

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Singapore

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Africa

– Brazil

– Argentina

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/3d-concrete-printing-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Profiles of the leading 3D Concrete Printing manufacturing organizations:

Apis Cor

Balfour Beatty Plc

BetAbram (Interelab)

CyBe Construction BV

Foster + Partners Limited

HeidelbergCement AG

Kier Group Plc

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC

Sika AG

XtreeE SAS

Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Winsun)

The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

Overview of the company's 3D concrete printing products & services

Analysis of recent financial performance – annual revenue of the companies

– annual revenue of the companies Assessment of developments – activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

Who are the leading 3D concrete printing manufacturers?

What factors are driving and restraining the growth for leading 3D concrete printing manufacturers ?

? How have the leading 3D concrete printing manufacturers performed financially in recent years?

List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Eindhoven Technology University

ETH Zurich

Government of Saudi Arabia

Manchester Metropolitan University (Manchester Met)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the 3D concrete printing market and leading companies . You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on 3D Printing click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.