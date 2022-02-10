Global Special Purpose Needles Market Report 2021-2026 - Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Special Purpose Needles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Special Purpose Needles Market to Reach US$15.9 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Special Purpose Needles estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period.

Growth in the medical needles market is primarily driven by factors including rise in incidence of infectious diseases, an aging population and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, rise in surgery volumes and increasing prevalence of spine-related disorders.

Other factors impacting demand include advancements in product designs, favorable demographic trends, increased emphasis on preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and improving healthcare infrastructure and services across developing countries. The market is essentially driven by snowballing healthcare industry concerns over needle stick injuries and worker safety.

Needle technology has also advanced over the past decades from large syringe needles which had to be sterilized and sharpened by hand to pen needles and other smaller needles that are thin, small and engineered to offer improved penetration with less friction and more glide. Needles are re-designed to enable light insertion force, improved control, superior accuracy, and smoother penetration with less tissue displacement.



Hypodermic Needles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.6% CAGR to reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pen Needles segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 21.1% share of the global Special Purpose Needles market. Hypodermic needles are hollow needles used for subcutaneous injections and for aspiration. The needles are made of stainless steel and have durable and sharper penetration surface for easy hypodermic access.

Pen needle systems and pens, already the preferred mode of delivery for insulin in diabetics in developed countries, is gaining traction across the global markets. A pen needle comprises a hollow needle embedded in plastic case. Advanced pen needles come with sophisticated features and offered in different shapes and sizes as per end-use requirements.



Blood Collection Needles Segment to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

Blood collection needles are used to perform venipuncture for the purpose of collecting blood samples. They generally include an attached pivoting shield, which the user activates after venipuncture, for preventing accidental needlestick injuries.

In the global Blood Collection Needles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$925.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$128.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & Beyond COVID-19 What's In Store for Healthcare?

Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Vaccination Programs Drive Demand for Needles & Syringes

Special Purpose Needles: A Prelude

History of Needles and Syringes

Types of Needles

Emerging Markets: Focal Point for Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations to Support Growth in Hypodermic Needles Market

Home and Alternate Healthcare: An Expanding Segment

Aging-In Place Gains in Popularity

Legislations Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Demand for Safety Needles

Onset of Microneedles Pose a Challenge to Hypodermic Needles\

Rise in Number of Surgeries Buoys Growth

Pain Free Shots: A Growing R&D Domain

Fear of Needles: A Key Challenge for Covid-19 Vaccination Efforts

Needle-Free Innovations to Make Hypodermic Needles Go into Oblivion

Smaller Gauge Needles: A Persistent Trend

Surgical Needles Focus on Better Coatings and Material

Innovations Foster Growth in Dental Needles Market

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Biopsy Needles

Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics: Opportunity Indicators

Automatic Core Biopsy Needle Devices Transform Needle Biopsy

Ultrasonically Oscillating Needles Designed to Improve Cancer Management

Smart Needles to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnosis

Breast Biopsies Receive a Setback from Needle Shortages & Delay in Procedures

Rising Incidents of Spinal & Neurological Conditions Keeps Spinal Needles Market in Good Shape

Spinal Surgery to Benefit from Technological Advancements

Growing use of Self-Injection Devices to Boost Growth

Pen Needles Gain Traction as Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity for Administering Insulin

Smart Insulin Pens: A Growing Area of Interest

Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management

Needle-Free Alternatives: A Growing Threat

Rise in Diabetic Population Continues to Drives Demand for Pen Needles

Parenteral Drug Delivery Offer Opportunities

Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes

Low Dead Space Needles Face Notable Demand-Supply Gap amid COVID-19

Innovations Foster Growth in Dental Needles Market

COVID-19 Impact on Dental Care Market

Laparoscopy Market to Regain Momentum Following Brief, COVID-19-Induced Hiatus

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities

Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur Demand

