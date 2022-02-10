New Reveal Survey Finds “Skilled Developer Shortage” Among Top Challenges for 2022

Cranbury, NJ, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biggest business challenge this year will be recruiting developers with the right skills, according to more than half (53%) of the software developers and IT professionals responding to the new Reveal “Top Software Development Challenges for 2022” survey released by Infragistics today. Reveal’s third annual survey examined the pain points, challenges and growth areas for developers and IT professionals in the near future.

Other major difficulties identified in the Reveal survey include struggles maintaining current talent (46%) and not enough time to get work done (31%). More than a third (40%) of software industry professionals are facing increased customer demands and 39% are working with limited resources (lack of budget, unable to maintain software).

The Reveal survey findings are supported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which says that Software Developer is one of the top four in-demand professions over the next 10 years with almost 200,000 difficult to replace openings every year. Retirement, exiting the workforce and moving to different occupations is highlighting this projected shortage of developers.

Developer Shortages and Solutions

Not only are there not enough developers to meet demand -- but those who are available may lack the necessary software development skills for popular frameworks.

Respondents to the Reveal survey identified Blazor as the platform that most (64%) managers are looking to recruit skilled developers for, followed by .NET (48%), Angular (40%) and React (37%).

About half of the survey respondents plan to address developer shortages by using low-code/no-code (app builder) tools, design-to-code platforms and other software that will work for citizen developers.

“In today’s tight job market, where demand for experienced employees outstrips supply, organizations are turning to new solutions that can address insufficient skills, solve problems and save money,” explained Jason Beres, SVP Developer Tools, Infragistics. “There is a growing need for innovations that can help meet the demand for building applications faster and with fewer resources.”

The Digital Workplace

The most successful companies are embracing remote work and developing strategies that enhance collaboration and productivity. Organizations are gravitating toward platforms that streamline their apps into a digital workplace that combines multiple capabilities—for instance, data dashboards, chat, content and task management—in one place.

This move toward new solutions that embrace remote and hybrid work is evidenced by the 54% of survey respondents who plan to save money in 2022 by incorporating a digital workplace platform. In addition, nearly half of respondents plan to utilize remote staff and downsize their physical office space,

“The pandemic and the transition to remote work accelerated the need for digital workplace platforms that can help organize workflow, files, communication, and even manage and analyze data from a single app,” noted Beres. “In this new digital workplace, the less time people spend app-switching, the more time they’ll spend being productive.”

The Rise of Business Intelligence

The Reveal survey also found that business intelligence and data analytics tools are burgeoning due to their ability to solve problems and drive the decision-making process, with 71% percent of software developers expecting their focus on business intelligence to increase and 45% of respondents planning to use embedded analytics in 2022.

More than three quarters (77%) of software developers are currently incorporating business intelligence apps into their products developed for end users. The main use cases for business intelligence/data analytics software were identified as: make better business decisions (45%), understand business problems (44%), improve productivity (43%) and increase sales/revenue (39%).

Business Increases and Expansion Plans

The software industry predicts an uptick in business in 2022 which is much higher than expectations for 2021. In last year’s Reveal survey report, 22% of developers predicted taking on new projects in 2021, whereas 42% expect to take on new projects in 2022. Requests for proposals, new market expansion, revenue and adoption of new technology and applications are also expected to rise this year.

Software developers are hopeful about 2022, as 35% indicated that they are positive about the future and have no plans to cut back in 2022.

“Advancements in technology have provided software developers with more effective tools for managing remote work, simplifying the digital workflow, enhancing productivity, addressing the skills gap and transforming data into business insights,” said Beres. “As a whole, the future of the software development industry seems bright as evidenced by an increase in new projects, expansion plans, and expectations for revenue increases,” said Beres.

To download the Reveal 2022 survey report, click here.

Methodology

A total of 2,015 software developers and IT professionals participated in Infragistics’ Reveal’s third annual survey from December 10, 2021 to January 12, 2022.

About Reveal

Reveal is a business intelligence SDK that enables software companies to embed dashboards, data analytics and other visualizations into their applications and makes it easy for software users to interpret, visualize, and share relevant insights from an application’s data. Launched in 2019 by software maker Infragistics, Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, while enabling developers to build beautiful visualizations into their apps. Companies that use Reveal in their software applications can connect anywhere, at any time, from the cloud, desktop, or on mobile devices using Reveal’s native iOS, Android, desktop and web SDKs.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration. More than two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ App Builder introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

Editor’s Note: Charts from the survey are available upon request.

