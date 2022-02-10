Vera Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vera”) (Nasdaq: VERA), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 4,993,067 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Vera from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $74.9 million. All of the shares are being offered by Vera.



In addition, Vera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 748,959 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 14, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Cowen, and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on February 9, 2022 and February 10, 2022. Copies of these registration statements can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the proposed public offering can be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at 888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vera

Vera Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK Virus, a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

IR@veratx.com

Media Contact:

Kathy Vincent

Greig Communications, Inc.

kathy@greigcommunications.com