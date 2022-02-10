OTC: DRCR, Swifty Global (Dear Cashmere Holding Company), Officially Announces the Swifty Wallet

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) known as Swifty Global, is a technology company focused on creating groundbreaking solutions in the Financial and Sports Betting Sectors. The company has developed two disruptive mobile applications (apps) for sports predictions and a digital wallet which encompasses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Transactions. Patent applications have already been submitted.



Swifty is preparing to release its innovative Swifty Wallet, which will be the first known DEFI wallet to support multiple blockchains and wallets. It will include networks such as Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM), Polygon (MATIC), and Solana (SOL), to name a few. The Wallet allows users to consolidate and/or reduce the number of wallets that they currently require to interact over next generation Web 3.0 applications.

The Swifty Wallet has taken more than a year to develop and test by Swifty’s in-house development team. The wallet has already been approved onto the Apple Store (iOS) and is expected to be approved onto the Google Play Store (Android) within the coming days. Swifty is aiming for users to be able to download the wallet from either of these app stores within the next two to three weeks, following an official product launch which will be announced soon.

Swifty is currently completing its next phase of required banking compliance and licensing to offer users fiat accounts linked to their Cryptocurrency holding within their Swifty Wallet. Ultimately, a Swifty Virtual Visa Card will be on offer later this summer. Crypto, Defi, smart contracts and blockchain are beginning to play such an important role in our lives on a day-to-day basis and this is only expected to become more mainstream. Swifty believes that Crypto Wallets and Crypto Visa cards are undoubtedly the future, and the company will be a global pioneer of the technology.

Although Crypto Digital Currencies are inevitably going to play an ever-increasing role in our day-to-day lives, the current technology in this sector is still clumsy and not particularly user friendly. This is especially the case for novice users who typically want to participate in the Crypto and NFT markets, but find them very confusing and complicated, especially when getting started. Swifty aims to eliminate this and make the entire customer experience simple, quick, flexible, efficient, and inexpensive, exactly as DeFi was intended to be.

Through a staged release, Swifty users will be able to download the Swifty Wallet. Once set up, users will be able to buy, sell and swap most of the world’s crypto coins, trade NFTs and operate a day-to-day Fiat currency account. Users will be able to top up other apps like Swifty Predictions and more, all within the pre-configured, secure and user friendly Swifty Wallet.

Swifty Global CEO, James Gibbons, commented: “The Swifty Wallet is the realisation of years of observing, participating, researching, planning, developing, and testing within the Crypto market. To see that this revolutionary product is about to be finally released is a huge milestone for Swifty, the Users, and our Shareholders. I strongly believe in the Crypto space, and I am passionate about simplicity and user friendliness. After launching the ILUS Coin last summer, we became acutely aware of how complex the current product offerings are for novice crypto holders. We took all this into account in our wallet design and its pre-configurations. I am fully confident that this will be a game changer for the Crypto community. Our product is very much a case of download and play without all the technical complexities. For a user to be able to have a single wallet encompassing all their coins and wallets which are all pre-configured, is an exciting step forward for the industry. Integrating Fiat, Crypto, NFTs, mainstream banking, Visa cards, Defi flash loans and potentially in the future, fractional stock trading and FX trading, all from within a single application, is the next level of financial market interaction for everyday consumers. We have a clear vision and plan for the wallet which we believe could become the world’s first choice crypto wallet in a relatively short period of time. As the user base grows, so will the product offering within the wallet. We are incredibly excited to launch the Swifty Wallet within the next few weeks.”

For further information on the company’s latest news please see their communication channels:

Website: https://swifty.global

Swifty Predictions Website: https://www.swiftypredictions.com

Twitter: @swiftyglobal

Telegram : @swiftyglobal

LinkedIn : @swifty-global

Email: hello@swifty.global

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:

