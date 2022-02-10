Sharon Hayut, CFP®, CDFA® Receives Forbes' Best-in-State Women Advisors Recognition

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC, a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, is pleased to announce that its Senior Managing Director, Sharon Hayut, CFP®, CDFA®, has been named to the Forbes & SHOOK® Research's 2022 sixth annual ranking of Best-In-State Women Advisors.

"I am honored to be included among such accomplished women, stated Sharon, adding "I appreciate and value the loyal support my clients have demonstrated and look forward to working with them for years to come. Thank you to Forbes & SHOOK® Research for putting together a list that highlights successful women."

This award adds to other recognitions that Sharon has received over the recent years including America's Top Women Advisors, Working Mother & SHOOK Research's Top Wealth Advisor Moms and Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List in 2021, along with Forbes Next Gen Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List in 2019 and America's Next Gen Advisors in 2018.

The Forbes ranking, developed by SHOOK® Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducting in-person, by telephone and virtually to evaluate best practices, level of service, investing models and compliance records as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management.

All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. The full methodology can be viewed online.

About Magnus Financial Group

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that supports a variety of departments including investment & insurance operations, research and trading, compliance, and marketing.

