Incident IQ Announces New Vice President of Product

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management platform built for K-12, announced today that Carolina Rodríguez has joined the company's leadership team as Vice President of Product.

Prior to joining Incident IQ, Ms. Rodríguez served as the Director of Product Strategy at Stibo Systems, a leading global multi-domain Master Data Management platform. As the leader of product operations across all product lines, Ms. Rodríguez helped define product strategy and scale the Product organization to 70+ people. Previously, Ms. Rodríguez started and led the Product Management organization at LogFire, the leading SaaS WMS Cloud-native platform that was later acquired by Oracle.

"I am very excited to join Incident IQ and the impressive team behind the workflow management platform that is revolutionizing how support is delivered in K-12 schools," said Rodriguez. "I'm looking forward to working with our team to accelerate our growth and deliver similar transformational workflow tools to the other functional departments that support teaching and learning."

"Carolina brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position with Incident IQ," said Incident IQ Chief Executive Officer Travis Collins. "We are thrilled to have her experience and energy as part of our leadership team," Collins said.

"Incident IQ started with the goal of giving teachers and students time back by streamlining IT support," said R.T. Collins, Chief Operating Officer. "Our vision today is to continue to grow the platform so that we can similarly transform support workflows for all functional teams and compound the benefits students realize by returning instructional time and improving support. To reach that future faster, we needed an outstanding product leader and that's exactly what we have in Carolina."

Ms. Rodríguez holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts across 48 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.



Press Contact:

Matt Owensby

mowensby@incidentiq.com

1-877-747-3073 ext. 255

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment