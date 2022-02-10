Cerebral Gaming Leverages Harmony Blockchain to Bring Community, Gaming, and Metaverse Together

EDMOND, Okla., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerebral Gaming is part of a new species of blockchain advancement, the DAO (pronounced DOW). Cerebral Gaming is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, a collection of individuals united by a goal on the blockchain; in Cerebral's case, the advancement of blockchain gaming and the community that surrounds it. In a DAO, anyone who owns units of the organization's tokens can vote on the propositions that guide the DAO's actions, purchases, partnerships, and more. By being housed on the blockchain, it allows for the trustless authority and verifiability of power as well as its transfer at the individual's will. It's a new way for passionate individuals to influence and gain from the directions of blockchain technology.

As part of its mission to improve and engage with the blockchain community on the Harmony protocol, Cerebral has been building a community of active members with a common goal of getting exposure to the rapidly evolving world of blockchain gaming. Through the purchase of blockchain items and the management of these items to produce the maximum amount of reward tokens, Cerebral aims to support the demand of GameFi and provide the members of its organization with a unique piece of blockchain growth.

