TÜV Rheinland Certifies AVENTON Electric Bike to US and Canadian national standards

LITTLETON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TÜV Rheinland , a global leader in independent technical services, issued the TÜV Rheinland North America cTUVus Certificate for the AVENTON Electric Bike. This is the first certificate issued by TÜV Rheinland according to the latest UL2849 Standard for Safety.

A drive toward global sustainability and environmental protection is profoundly changing lifestyles around the world. As people are becoming more conscious of environmental protection and health, electric bikes have gradually emerged as an ideal green and safe mobility choice for North American consumers.

In 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (“CPSC”) issued an action plan announcement requiring that the electrical systems of all electric bikes must comply with the UL 2849 standard to ensure bike safety. The UL2849 Standard for electric vehicles involves product safety, battery management system (BMS), software evaluation, and functional safety evaluation requirements. In addition, it also has safety standard requirements for controller, motor, charger, and other components.

Frank Holzmann, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland, Business Field Electrical, remarked, “The issuance of the TÜV Rheinland cTUVus Certificate for the AVENTON electric bike is the first certificate issued according to the latest international standard UL2849. TÜV Rheinland looks forward to partnering with companies that produce products which enhance global sustainability and to build up consumer confidence by improving product quality in the industry."

In the product testing and evaluation process, North American certification experts from TÜV Rheinland worked closely with AVENTON technicians to conduct detailed evaluation and analysis on the failure mode of the product's electrical system in strict accordance with the requirements of the new standard. They conducted the evaluation of the product's electrical safety and battery charge and discharge management system, and ensured that the product's electrical safety protection circuit design meets the requirements of the UL2849 Standard at one go.

Zhang Jianwei, General Manager of JHC & Founder of the AVENTON brand, noted, "In the future, AVENTON will continue to improve its product quality and join hands with TÜV Rheinland to align itself with relevant international standards and ensure product safety."

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption.