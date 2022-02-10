TruChoice Launches Empowerment Program for Women

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, has launched an initiative designed to strengthen women financial professionals.

Called TruWomen, this peer-to-peer program will bring together a diverse community of accomplished women financial professionals in engaging, encouraging, and empowering settings to help them network, collaborate, inspire, and learn at deeper levels. The goal is enrichment and growth for all. Members will broaden their community of support as they learn from other women about how they are overcoming struggles and building thriving businesses.

"In 2019, I had the opportunity to attend two back-to-back broker-dealer meetings. The first was a typical co-ed meeting, and the second was an event exclusively for women," said Angela Jacobson, TruWomen co-creator and TruChoice annuity wholesaler. "The women-only meeting had just a completely different vibe and level of sharing and openness. I'm also part of a group of women in the Chicago area who were meeting quarterly at the time, but then began monthly virtual meetings and expanded to include attendees from across the country. Between the women-only event and my Chicago group, the idea of creating our own community for women was born."

TruWomen kicked off 2022 with a virtual Coffee Talk in January and will feature monthly virtual Coffee Talks and quarterly webinars throughout the year. The program's highlight event for the year will be the first TruWomen Annual Conference in August 2022.

"We are excited to be able to launch our TruWomen community this year," said Angi Reeves, Senior VP of Marketing. "TruChoice is committed to supporting women financial professionals as they grow their practices and serve their clients, both through our direct support and through our hosting of this amazing new network of peer support."

The next TruWomen event will be their inaugural webinar on Feb. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. CT. For more information about TruWomen or how to register for an upcoming event, send an email to truwomen@truchoicefinancial.com. To learn more about TruChoice, visit www.TruChoiceFinancial.com, or call 800.237.0263. TruChoice Financial can also be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

TruChoice Media Contact:

Chris Cowan

678.718.1951

ccowan@truchoicefinancial.com

