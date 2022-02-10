FUJIFILM VisualSonics and PIUR IMAGING Partner to Enable Ultra-High Frequency, 3D Ultrasound Imaging Technology

Toronto & Vienna, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 10, 2022 - FUJIFILM VisualSonics, a global provider of ultra-high-frequency (UHF) ultrasound imaging systems, and PIUR IMAGING, the European leader in tomographic ultrasound imaging, have partnered to bring UHF, three-dimensional (3D) ultrasound imaging technology to clinicians and researchers. This technological advancement supports clinical research in the evaluation of anomalies in several applications, including dermatology, neurology, vascular, and MSK.

“UHF ultrasound, delivered through FUJIFILM VisualSonics’ systems, is the highest resolution medical ultrasound available today. The FUJIFILM VisualSonics’ Vevo® MD, coupled with PIUR IMAGING’s tUS Infinity platform, offers researchers and clinicians the ability to visualize and measure ultrasound volumes in 3D,” said Greg Nesbitt, vice president, global high frequency, FUJIFILM VisualSonics. “We are confident that our partnership with PIUR IMAGING will enable users to add a new dimension in visualizing pathological tissue in a variety of clinical applications.”

PIUR tUS Infinity is a wireless add-on solution, consisting of a patented sensor-based tracking unit, a video transmission box, and software for image analysis and 3D rendering. When combined with FUJIFILM VisualSonics’ Vevo MD ultrasound imaging system, this produces three-dimensional UHF ultrasound volumetrics.

The Infinity sensor, when clipped onto a FUJIFILM VisualSonics’ Vevo MD ultrasound transducer, works seamlessly with the workstation running the Infinity software. It collects information from the video box and sensor and applies AI-based image reconstruction algorithms to generate tomographic ultrasound volumes with smart analysis tools to efficiently extract diagnostic information.



With this technology, users can now:

Combine 3D imaging with clinical UHF ultrasound

Collect fast, easy 3D images of anatomy of interest (vessels, nerves, lymphatics etc.)

Speed up analysis with automatic segmentation

Calculate length, area and volume with ease

“Our company’s mission is to bridge the gap between ultrasound, as a safe and cost effective 2D imaging solution, and three-dimensional imaging technologies like CT and MR. With PIUR tUS Infinity, we can offer the best of both worlds and generate 3D diagnostic information without the need to refer patients outside the ultrasound lab.”, says Robert Bauer, CTO of PIUR IMAGING. “The combination of FUJIFILM VisualSonics and PIUR IMAGING technologies creates the industry’s first handheld, UHF, 3D ultrasound imaging technology. Together, the combined technologies are designed to streamline clinicians’ and researchers’ workflow by separating ultrasound acquisition from image analysis.”

Clinicians and researchers today can purchase PIUR IMAGING’s PIUR tUS Infinity system as an add-on to the FUJIFILM VisualSonics Vevo MD UHF ultrasound system in Europe. The PIUR Infinity System is the subject of a pending 510(k), and is not available for sale within the United States. The PIUR Infinity System is the subject of a pending medical device license application, and is not available for sale within Canada.

About Fujifilm VisualSonics

FUJIFILM VisualSonics, Inc., is a global leader in real time, in vivo, ultra-high frequency ultrasound and photoacoustic imaging systems. With headquarters in Toronto, Canada and offices around the world, FUJIFILM VisualSonics is represented globally across an integrated sales network. FUJIFILM VisualSonics is recognized worldwide for providing cutting edge imaging technologies for the advancement of preclinical research, particularly in cardiovascular, oncology, neurobiology and developmental biology fields. With the expansion of the product portfolio to include a clinical product, FUJIFILM VisualSonics now broadens their range of imaging solutions across both preclinical and clinical markets. FUJIFILM VisualSonics is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. and a part of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions, and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

About PIUR IMAGING GmbH

PIUR imaging GmbH is a medical device company headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Founded in 2014, PIUR´s vision is to maximize access to safe and accurate image diagnostics through AI-driven tomographic ultrasound solutions.