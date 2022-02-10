CMG Financial Opens Auburn, MA Branch with Branch Manager Patrick Harvey

AUBURN, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, continues to grow its Northeastern presence with the addition of a branch in Auburn, MA. The new branch, headed by Branch Manager Patrick Harvey, NMLS# 857465, will serve the greater Massachusetts area. Joining Patrick at the new branch is Sales Manager Tom Hunt, NMLS# 756136.

With over 20 years of financial services experience, Patrick has served in various leadership roles such as Branch Manager, Assistant Vice President, and VP Sales Manager. Patrick started as a Branch Manager at Southbridge Savings Bank and later helped four other companies grow their local branches. Upon returning to Southbridge, he earned the title of Assistant Vice President, Senior Branch Manager and focused on business development and investment advice. He also served as VP Sales Manager at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation and worked alongside Tom Hunt at Residential Mortgage Services. Patrick has been expanding mortgage businesses in the Massachusetts area for over two decades; his in-depth local knowledge and extensive mortgage experience will serve him well in his new role at leading the Auburn Branch at CMG Financial.

"My team and I are thrilled to be joining CMG's New England Team and are excited to be opening the company's first branch in Massachusetts," said Patrick Harvey. "We know the Massachusetts area well and are looking forward to bringing CMG's unique products and services into the local market."

"The New England CMG Mortgage Team is excited to add Patrick Harvey and his team to the CMG Family," said Mark McCauley, New England Regional Manager. "Pat and his entire team are experienced mortgage professionals recognized as industry leaders in their respective markets. We look forward to having them lead the charge of our Massachusetts expansion and are excited to continue helping many families realize the dream of homeownership."

