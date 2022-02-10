Qgiv Receives 18 G2 Awards, Including Best Support and Best Results, in 2022 Winter Report

Lakeland, FLA., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, has again received multiple awards in G2’s fundraising software category, including the Best Results overall award, Best Support, Easiest to Use, Fastest Implementation, Easiest Setup, Easiest to Use, Easiest to Do Business With, Easiest Admin, and High Performer. G2, a top peer-to-peer business review site, ranks Qgiv in each of these areas quarterly based on reviews from verified Qgiv users.

“The 13,000+ fundraising professionals we serve are always our top priority, so we’re incredibly grateful to our clients for once again recognizing Qgiv as a fundraising technology leader,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “From our Product team’s commitment to designing easy-to-use fundraising technology, to our Customer Experience team’s dedication to live and unlimited support, we continuously strive to deliver high quality fundraising software that empowers our nonprofit clients.”

Over the last 12 months, Qgiv has worked to exceed client expectations by launching over 300 product enhancements including web-based bidding for auctions, streamlined peer-to-peer event registration, and global receipt management. Many of the enhancements to the Qgiv fundraising platform are derived from the company’s customer-led development system, in addition to applying modern user interface/user experience best practices.

G2 assigns Qgiv varying software awards quarterly based on verified customer reviews. The Best Results Index is calculated based on return on investment and how likely a nonprofit is to recommend Qgiv to a friend; the High Performer index is calculated based on the number of high customer satisfaction scores a company receives in relation to their market presence scores; the Easiest to Use index is awarded to the highest Ease of Use-rated product in its category; the Fastest Implementation product in the Implementation Index had the shortest go-live time in its category; and Support Index category is calculated based on quality of support and ease of doing business with Qgiv.

To read all of Qgiv’s G2 reviews, visit Qgiv’s G2 profile here. To learn more about Qgiv’s fundraising tools and how they can benefit your nonprofit, visit www.qgiv.com and request a demo.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 13,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 5,500 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $2 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

Qgiv became a Sphere company in 2019 to strengthen its impact on the nonprofit sector. Sphere, a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, offers over 20 years of expertise in payment processing, finance, and data privacy to keep Qgiv and its nonprofit customers at the forefront of compliance and payments.

