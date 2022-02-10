Anil Jain, M.D., FACP, Joins Innovaccer Leadership Team as Chief Innovation Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is pleased to welcome Anil Jain, M.D., FACP, to its executive leadership team. As the company's Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Jain will lead Innovaccer in helping healthcare organizations connect their care ecosystems on the Innovaccer Health CloudⓇ, the revolutionary open platform that unifies healthcare data, workflows, analytics, and patient records to accelerate innovation and digital transformation. Dr. Jain will support the company's continued growth.

"Healthcare organizations and medical innovators are facing unprecedented challenges, and rapid innovation at scale is critical," said Dr. Jain. "It's an incredibly exciting time to join Innovaccer and take part in helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey. Digital transformation is more than just digitizing information. True digital transformation is about breaking down information silos, connecting disparate data, and bringing that data to life with holistic patient insights so you can engineer optimal experiences for everyone involved in care—from patient to provider, from administrator to innovator, and from consumer to customer."

Dr. Jain, board-certified in both internal medicine and clinical informatics, brings a wealth of industry experience in health informatics, engineering, technology, clinical research, and healthcare innovation. Previously, he worked as the Chief Health Information Officer at IBM Watson Health, cofounder and Chief Medical Officer of IBM Explorys, and senior IT Executive and Attending Physician at the Cleveland Clinic. He has served on numerous committees, including the Federal Health IT Advisory Committee formed by the 21st Century Cures Act. He has authored more than 100 publications and specializes in electronic health records (EHRs), clinical informatics, data governance, advanced analytics, and AI, with an emphasis on semantic interoperability.

In his role with Innovaccer, Dr. Jain will drive innovation and advance initiatives to promote Innovaccer's Health Cloud platform, including its unified data model that drives advanced analytics, insights, and experiences by integrating, cleaning, and standardizing disparate health data. The platform also connects to the broader healthcare ecosystem through FHIR APIs.

"With his extensive experience in healthcare informatics, technology and clinical research, Dr. Jain brings a deep industry perspective at a crucial time in our company's growth," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer. "Following our recent Series E round of funding, we will rely on his insight as an innovator and entrepreneur as we focus on bringing all healthcare data and stakeholders together to best serve patients and enable truly holistic care."



About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health CloudⓇ unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

