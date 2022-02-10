The Legend Continues CORSAIR Launches K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today unveiled the newest entry in the best-selling K70 series: the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Uniting the acclaimed design and aluminum build of a full-size K70 with renowned CORSAIR RGB lighting and tournament-grade performance, the K70 RGB PRO sets a new standard for a full-size gaming keyboard. Available with a wide array of trusted CHERRY MX mechanical switches and loaded with features to help gamers get the most from their setup, anyone can find a K70 RGB PRO to fit their style of play.



K70 RGB PRO is available with a range of German-made CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitches, delivering the exceptional durability and quality synonymous with CHERRY. With five switch types on offer, from the linear and silky smooth keypress of MX Red to the lightning-fast actuation of MX Speed, the K70 RGB PRO delivers a top-notch gaming and typing experience guaranteed for years of continuous use.* These are complemented by durable, high-quality PBT double-shot keycaps, precision-molded to resist wear and fading so your keys still look and feel fresh even for years to come, while allowing stunning per-key RGB lighting to shine brilliantly through.

The K70 RGB PRO is built around the needs of today’s PC gamer. The signature brushed aluminum frame and full-size layout for which the K70 is synonymous returns, giving the K70 RGB PRO an iconic look, unmistakable CORSAIR style, and renowned durability. The aluminum volume roller and dedicated media keys put instant control over your media at your fingertips, while a new soft-touch palm rest offers extended comfort with a patterned surface for grip, with simple magnetic attachment that seamlessly snaps onto the keyboard.

The K70 RGB PRO gives tournament-grade a whole new meaning with a dedicated tournament switch that instantly locks to distraction-free static backlighting and disables any accidental macro activations as you compete at the highest level. K70 RGB PRO connects via a detachable braided USB Type-C cable, making it easy to take on the go and set up at your next competition – just plug in and flip the switch, and you’re ready to do battle.

Competitive PC gamers want every edge they can get, speed most of all. The K70 RGB PRO’s AXON technology ensures that all your commands in the most critical moments of the most critical games are processed and delivered as fast as possible – up to 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards. When even a split-second of latency can mean the difference between victory and defeat, gamers can play with confidence knowing the K70 RGB PRO will transmit their inputs virtually instantly.

Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software lets you customize per-key RGB backlighting and synchronize it with the rest of your iCUE setup for stunning system-wide light displays. Nearly every key is programmable through iCUE or via onboard macro recording, putting advanced control at your fingertips whenever you need it to gain the edge in battle.

Modern tech meets illustrious design in the K70 RGB PRO, culminating in a stunning new addition to the CORSAIR lineup that lives up to the legendary K70 name.

*Switch availability varies by region.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore in North America, and will be available to purchase from Best Buy on February 13, 2022, with other North American retailers coming soon after. The CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO will be available through the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors in March 2022.

The CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO, please visit:

https://www.corsair.com/k70-rgb-pro

For a complete list of all CORSAIR keyboards, please visit:

https://corsair.com/gaming-keyboards

Video

The launch video for the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO can be found at the link below:

https://youtu.be/KjXatpOTIvs

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO can be found at the link below:

https://link.corsair.com/3rr1ec2

