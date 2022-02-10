Cape Privacy Hires Alan Wong as Head of Finance and Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Privacy , the platform that enables businesses to run predictive machine learning models on encrypted data, today announced the hiring of Alan Wong as head of finance and operations. With more than 20 years of experience, Wong will be a critical piece of corporate strategy as Cape Privacy works toward driving revenue and achieving profitability.



“During this high-growth period for Cape Privacy, we are thrilled to bring on Alan. He is an industry veteran with the experience we need to bring on customers, drive revenue and become profitable,” said Ché Wijesinghe, CEO at Cape Privacy. “Alan was able to immediately understand our mission and vision, something that is incredibly important at any stage of growth but even more so as a Series A startup. I look forward to working closely with Alan as we work to keep data encrypted and secure.”

Wong brings over 20 years of experience as a start-up founder as well as finance and administrative operations leader. Previously, Wong led the finance and administration functions as Vice President of Finance at OmniSci. He held similar roles at Alta Devices and Advanced Micro Devices. He was also a co-founder of Practice Fusion, a pioneer in cloud-based electronic health records, and has consulted for other startups throughout his career.

“The team that Cape Privacy has assembled, the product we're building, and the vision that drives this company is beyond impressive,” said Alan Wong, Head of Finance and Operations. “The chance to be a part of that vision is what drew me here. There's great potential here to change the way data is used; to unlock the full promise of data as a source of value. It's a privilege to bring my experience to support the growth and success of this company and this amazing opportunity.”

Cape Privacy’s technology makes it possible for businesses to run machine learning models on encrypted data in Snowflake that remains encrypted during the entire process, never exposing that data to risk. Although applicable in many industries, the company has seen growing demand from financial institutions as they look to increase their ability to leverage data while keeping it secure.

About Cape Privacy

Cape Privacy is a secure, self-service platform for running AI predictions on encrypted data in Snowflake. Cape’s platform protects security and privacy by default using secure multiparty computation, which keeps data encrypted in-use. This means users can extract powerful insights from highly confidential data that remains encrypted, providing a more precise understanding of market, customer, and product trends. Cape, Inc. is based in New York City and Halifax Canada, and is backed by Evolution Equity Partners, Tiger Global Management, boldstart ventures, Version One Ventures, Ridgeline Partners, Haystack, and Radical Ventures. Visit Cape Privacy for more information.