Coop Pank held an investor webinar to introduce unaudited results of Q4 and 12 month of 2021

English Estonian

Today, on the 10 February 2022 at 11 am (EET), Coop Pank held an investor conference webinar, where the Chairman of the Board Margus Rink introduced the bank’s Q4 and 12 month of 2021 unaudited financial results. Webinar was held in Estonian language.

Coop Pank would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here:

https://youtu.be/dkOPTK8BkLU



Coop Pank’s report for unaudited results of Q4 and 12 month of 2021 and the presentation is available here:

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b08182a2e90df1d6f4cea00015743d873&lang=en

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 114,600. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores.