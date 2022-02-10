AP Regimen® PrimeBites® Protein Brownies arriving in all 700+ The Vitamin Shoppe® retail stores and online

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Regimen®, a subdivision of Alpha Prime®, an increasingly popular lifestyle and sports nutrition brand hitting the space with iconic, high-quality, and innovative products today announced a national retail partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe® with their PrimeBites® Protein Brownies arriving in all 700+ The Vitamin Shoppe® retail stores and online at www.thevitaminshoppe.com this February.



The Vitamin Shoppe® will now be carrying two of the four great-tasting flavors of PrimeBites®, Chocolate Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Monster. PrimeBites® Protein Brownies are AP Regimen’s® first high-protein snack in the PrimeBites® line, featuring 16-17g of high-quality whey protein, 5g of collagen protein, and with only 5g of added sugar per protein brownie.

After only just celebrating their first year in business, landing The Vitamin Shoppe® is a huge milestone for this up-and-coming brand. CEO of AP Regimen®, Caesar Bacarella, had this to say, “When launching this brand, I wanted to give people quality products at a price that just made sense. People deserve a product that will help them reach their goals and stay on track while also enjoying the process. My team and I are excited to be launching in The Vitamin Shoppe® so we can share this product with more people.”

AP Regimen® has been making waves in the lifestyle and sports nutrition industry. Owner and CEO Caesar Bacarella has taken the brand into the NASCAR world with his number 45 PrimeBites® car during his 2021 season. Also, in 2021 Bacarella brought to the team industry veteran Brian “Ike” Ikalina as the VP of AP Regimen®. Ikalina has successfully launched multiple brands in The Vitamin Shoppe®, and this is just another feather in his cap. When asked about this partnership, he had this to say: “The Vitamin Shoppe® is one of the most respected national retailers in the US, and we are excited they have fallen for the PrimeBites® and the vision our team is building.”

About AP Regimen®

AP Regimen® and Alpha Prime® are known for their four brand pillars, Quality, Innovation, Trust, and Family. While AP Regimen® is disrupting the sports nutrition and supplementation industry, Alpha Prime USA® is producing high-quality lifestyle and workout apparel for everyone to look, feel, and perform their best. AP Regimen® and its parent company Alpha Prime® can be found at www.alphaprimeusa.com.

AP PrimeBites® Protein Brownies Chocolate Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Monster will be available in The Vitamin Shoppe® for purchase in single and 12-pack options on February 27th.

