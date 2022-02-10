SPYR Technologies’ Affiliate Applied Magix Further Expands Airing Schedule of Its MagixDrive Commercial

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB: SPYR) (“SPYR” or the “Company”) (https://spyr.com), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc. (https://AppliedMagix.com), develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, further expands the airing schedule of its MagixDrive national commercial.



The new set of airings start on Monday, Feb. 7, and will greatly expand reach and visibility of MagixDrive, the flagship wireless CarPlay device and the first branded product from SPYR Technologies’ wholly owned subsidiary Applied Magix.

“We were quite satisfied with the results from the first wave of our commercial’s broadcast. By further increasing both the reach and frequency, we hope that more customers will discover our innovative MagixDrive product,” said Dr. Harald Zink, CEO of Applied Magix. “After we first saw the finished commercial, it was very satisfying to see the public respond positively to it.”



This is the first television commercial for SPYR owned Applied Magix. As sales and operations ramp up for the recently acquired company, SPYR’s new CEO Tim Matula said, “It’s been great working together with the Applied Magix team as we move forward into a new, successful era.”

MagixDrive is available now in a special TV bundle combining MagixDrive with MagixBlock Data Blockers, and the MagixCharge in-car power adapter for $199.99 at https://GetMagixDrive.com.

Discover more about Applied Magix at https://AppliedMagix.com.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-technology products.

Investors can learn more about SPYR and AppliedMagix at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

(303) 991-8000

ir@spyr.com

Company Name: SPYR Inc, dba SPYR Technologies

Address: 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste 230 #331

The Woodlands, TX 77382

Email Address: ir@spyr.com

Public Relations Contact: ir@spyr.com

Email address: ir@spyr.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com