Infinx Partners With athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Automate Prior Authorizations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinx, a provider of patient access and revenue recovery technologies in healthcare, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc., through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to offer prior authorization technology powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"With unprecedented staffing shortages, providers should start evaluating how technology can reduce the administrative burden on their patient access and revenue cycle teams. Infinx Prior Authorization Solution uses AI with exception handling by experts to streamline and automate prior authorization workflows and reduce manual efforts by up to 70%," said Navaneeth Nair, Chief of Product, Infinx. "Our integration with athenahealth represents an opportunity to deliver a complete prior authorization solution that lowers operating costs, reduces turnaround times, and increases authorization approvals for an improved patient experience."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Infinx joins a network of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Infinx's new integrated application, please visit Infinx's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Infinx

Infinx Healthcare provides innovative and scalable payment lifecycle solutions for providers, imaging centers, specialty practices, hospitals and laboratories. Combining an intelligent, cloud-based platform driven by artificial intelligence and automation, with our trained and certified prior authorization, coding, and billing specialists, Infinx helps clients realize more revenue, enabling them to shift focus from administrative details to patient care.

For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

