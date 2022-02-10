Capital Brokers Group Launches the 'Golden Heart Gala' Fundraiser in Support of SickKids Foundation

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Brokers Group (CBG), providers of top-of-class advisory and consultancy services to individuals, families, and organizations looking to make safe real estate investments, is proud to announce a collaborative charitable initiative held in support of SickKids Foundation.

The Golden Heart Gala is a fundraising campaign that will assist the construction of a new, state-of-the-art SickKids and patient support building to accommodate the best that medicine can offer. This new hospital will match SickKids' world-class expertise with the best clinical spaces for patients.

"It has always been a dream of mine to support an organization that helped change lives for the better, and SickKids Foundation was our first choice," said Christopher Bonil, Broker and Founder at Capital Brokers Group. "Our team is excited to begin this philanthropic journey in positively changing the lives of children and feel honoured to be given the opportunity to do so. If we unite as a community, a significant difference can be made in the world of many children."

Further details about the gala will be released throughout the year and will culminate into an exclusive, black-tie event. Ticket sales for the black-tie event will be announced at a later date.

Donations can be made via the donation portal on CBG's company website, located at https://capitalbrokersgroup.ca/fundraiser. Donations can also be made via the SickKids Foundation fundraiser page at: https://fundraise.sickkidsfoundation.com/goldenheart.

For more information about the luxury market in Ontario, contact Christopher Bonil (@mrbonil) with Capital Brokers Group Canada (@capitalbrokersgroup.ca) via email at info@capitalbrokersgroup.ca.

Visit www.capitalbrokersgroup.ca for more details.

About SickKids Foundation

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids - one of the world's foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the community's generosity, and as a result of a record-breaking year in fundraising, SickKids Foundation generated an unprecedented $195 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information, please visit sickkidsfoundation.com.

About Capital Brokers Group

Capital Brokers Group Canada is a full-service real estate team and marketing firm with an aim to simplify the process of buying and selling property across Ontario and other provinces. With extensive knowledge of the local community, and a network of incredible properties across Canada, the team at Capital Brokers Group combines its unique skill sets to ensure clients receive maximum exposure to target the market - and get the best return on their investments in the process.

Related Images











Image 1: SickKid VS #GoldenHeart





This is the official banner for the Golden Heart Gala campaign. For more info, visit www.capitalbrokersgroup.ca/fundraiser

















Image 2: Christopher Bonil





Broker & Team Leader at Capital Brokers Group Canada, a full-service real estate team.









