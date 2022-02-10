Medical Marijuana, Inc. Promotes Chief Financial and Information Officer Todd Morrow to Company President

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that the Company’s Chief Financial and Information Officer, Todd Morrow, has been promoted and will now serve as the Company’s President.



Prior to joining the Company, Morrow, who has more than 20 years of experience in product development, merchandising and marketing, served as Vice President of Merchandising and Merchandise Planning & Allocation for Santa Monica-based company, Independent Pet Partners Holdings, LLC. He also held leadership positions at Petco Animal Supplies and Pirch, a luxury appliance and plumbing retailer.

Morrow has been with the Company since 2018 and has held a variety of executive positions such as President of the Company’s subsidiary HempMeds®, Chief Information Officer, and Chief Financial and Information Officer. While serving in his most recent role, Morrow gained valuable experience working with the Company's executive team to support Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s global expansion, planning and performance. As President, he will increase his contributions and lead the Company’s global operations.

“Todd has been an integral part of our team over the years,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “I am confident that he will continue to excel in the planning and financial aspects of our company, and he will now also ensure that we are able to execute at a high level on those plans.”

“As the industry embarks on yet another wave of significant legislative victories, I could not be more excited to take on this expanded leadership role,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. President Todd Morrow. “Our portfolio of companies will continue to find new ways to be industry leaders in manufacturing, R&D, and retail sales and will help provide access to high-quality cannabis products to people around the world. I look forward to focusing on establishing and growing our operations worldwide and pushing the industry forward.”

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Kathryn Brown

Account Director

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com

Attachment