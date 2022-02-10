Axis Technologies Group Inc. (OTC: AXTG) signs strategic partnership with Wanhubaidian Electronic Digital Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: AXTG) ('AXTG' or the 'Company') has announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership with Wanhubaidian Electronic Digital Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd ("Wanhubaidian)"., the co-owner of a tradition agricultural logistic group with more than 6,000 members network in China.

Wanhubaidian will help promote AXTG's new metaverse project, TiENWORLD in China, This strategic partnership helps to secure TiENWORLD on the new metaverse initatives which is one of of the four frontiers for exploration, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology said in its five-year plan for developing the electronic information industry.

According to gaming research firm Newzoo, 78 percent of Chinese consumers age 14-50 are interested in socializing within game worlds, significantly higher than markets like the U.S. (57 percent), Japan (47 percent) and the U.K. (47 percent). Of those interested, 82 percent are positive on the potential benefits of the metaverse.

By 2026, 25% of people will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse for work, shopping, education, social and/or entertainment, according to Gartner, Inc.

William Tien, President of AXTG, states that "Our Company and Wanhubaidian have move toward the building a new virtual city for Wanhubaidian Ciity (Which means Multiple Business in Thousand Shops in Chinese language) by acquiring virtual land and build virtual shops inside TiENWORLD."

About Wanhubaidian Electronic Digital Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

A Shenzhen based technology integration and software support company. The main business includes supporting agricultural logistic and day to day mobile commerce to existing 6,000+ membership owned shops operate in whole of China.

Axis Technologies Group, Inc.: Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: AXTG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various blockchain, DeFi, NFT and metaverse projects, opportunities and initiatives. Please visit our site at www.AXTG.us for more information.

