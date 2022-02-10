Lead Digital Marketing Agency Shares The Ultimate Website Audit Checklist

London, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we all know, our business’s website is a 24-hour brand representative. It’s always working behind the scenes, attracting traffic and converting customers – when everything is done right, that is. When a website looks good, is easy and intuitive to use and loads well, your business appears more professional. What’s more, it can make a significant difference to your bottom line and overall success.

With so much competition out there and with so many businesses desperate to succeed, the health and strength of your website is more important than ever. For this reason, digital marketing experts at The Brains have put together a guide for busy business owners. This ultimate website audit checklist covers topics such as core web vitals and other Google signals, technical errors, site speed and the use of keywords, to name a few.

This guide will give interested parties a real picture of their websites as they stand, while providing a valuable roadmap for optimisations and development going forward. By implementing these findings, businesses will find they are able to significantly improve their SEO, user experience and conversion rate.

The ultimate website audit checklist can be found on The Brains’ Medium platform below:

https://medium.com/@digitalmarketing_65618/the-ultimate-website-audit-checklist-8485e081087e

