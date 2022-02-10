Futuris Company Announces New Legal Staffing Program

FAIRFAX, VA, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC PINK: FTRS) ("Futuris" or the "Company"), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, announced a new Legal Staffing Program that will be spearheaded by The TASA Group.

TASA is the oldest expert witness referral company providing expert witnesses to attorneys and insurance companies. TASA wanted to expand its service line to provide a full-service legal recruitment program that will specialize in the placement of legal professionals on a contract, contract to hire, and on a permanent placement basis. The areas of placement that TASA will be focusing on are attorneys, litigation support, legal administrators, legal office services, paralegals, and LNCs.

Futuris is committed to not only acquiring companies but growing them organically through a two-prong process. Horizontally -getting them into more markets and vertically - providing more services to their market and client base and also providing cross selling opportunities for Futuris’ brands.

“This is a new and exciting venture for TASA. The TASA Group is North America’s Largest and Most Experienced Expert Referral Service™, providing access to seasoned professionals in 10,000+ technical and medical specialties. To have them provide their expertise in recruiting legal professionals, will only add to the vast array of services that each of brands bring to the table,” said Kalyan Pathuri, President of Futuris.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/ .

