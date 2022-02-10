The Irvine Company Whistleblower Stephanie Van de Motter Launches Silenced No More Foundation to Support and Honor Fellow Whistleblowers and Victims of Illegal Work Activities

Los Angeles, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Irvine Company Whistleblower Stephanie Van de Motter today announced the launch of the Silenced No More Foundation , the first nonprofit peer-to-peer online support network where employee whistleblowers and victims of illegal work activities can share their stories and find helpful resources to support their difficult journey. In addition, the foundation will honor and recognize the bravery of those who have already courageously spoke out.

Ever since the American public has been first rocked by the #MeToo movement, thousands of women across the world have continued to share their stories on social media, accompanied by the #metoo hashtag. The hashtag has become a symbol for solidarity among survivors of harassment and assault. Similarly, the #SilencedNoMore hashtag has become a uniting symbol for thousands of whistleblowers fighting against all types of illegal workplace activity regardless of gender.

The Silenced No More Foundation aims to support and strengthen this important movement by building an online community that is dedicated to educating, empowering, and supporting employees who want to or have already reported wrongdoing at work.

The name for the foundation, as well as the #SilencedNoMore hashtag, were inspired by the Silenced No More Act in California, which took effect on January 1st, 2022. This groundbreaking legislation offers workers protection against harassment and discrimination in the state while shielding them from aggressive non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements that often prevent them from speaking out.

“I’m incredibly honored to offer whistleblowers and victims a space where they are valued, empowered, and validated,” said Stephanie Van de Motter, Founder of the Silenced No More Foundation. “Employees who report illegal workplace activities walk through many challenges, and experience a myriad of emotions, often in isolation and unsure of what happens next.”

“My goal behind the Silenced No More Foundation is to offer employees the support and information I wish were available to me when I fought my whistleblowing case against The Irvine Company. I hope this online community will serve as a place to find strength and resolve for employees to continue fighting the good fight.”

Van de Motter added: “I encourage all employees who are sharing their whistleblowing stories on social media to use the #silencednomore hashtag with their post. Only by working together as a community, sharing our stories and supporting one another, can we ensure that legal protections for all employees are fully enforced in the real world, and not just in theory. Little by little our voices unite until facts are too obvious to deny and the volume is too loud to ignore.”

In 2020, Van de Motter became the first person to have won a whistleblower retaliation lawsuit against The Irvine Company, one of the most powerful real estate companies in the country owned by America's richest real estate baron Donald Bren .

Prior to blowing the whistle on her employer, Van de Motter had a dream job as property manager at The Irvine Company’s flagship luxury building in Santa Monica, which was home to many celebrities like Britney Spears, The Rock, Michelle Pfeiffer, Larry David, and others. But the dream quickly turned into a nightmare when Van de Motter reported serious fire and building safety code violations that endangered residents’ lives as The Irvine Company attempted to remediate systemic water intrusion and mold issues. She was retaliated against and “constructively discharged” of her duties for trying to protect the residents. Despite winning the lawsuit, Van de Motter still has not received the compensation awarded to her by an arbitrator as The Irvine Company has blocked all her efforts to collect.

The Silenced No More Foundation recognizes that whistleblowers are crucial to stopping unethical and malicious behavior by those in power. In the coming weeks and months, the Foundation will focus on providing helpful information and resources to whistleblowers, offering guidance and emotional support through curated stories of personal experiences.

To learn more about the Silenced No More Foundation or Stephanie Van de Motter’s story, visit www.silencednomore.org .

About the Silenced No More Foundation

The Silenced No More Foundation is the first of its kind peer-to-peer online support network for employee whistleblowers and victims of workplace harassment, discrimination, and retaliation. Inspired by California's Silenced No More Act , the Foundation provides employee whistleblowers with helpful resources, guidance, and emotional support needed to navigate their difficult journeys. By helping employees understand the whistleblowing process, the Silenced No More Foundation empowers them to defend their rights and hold companies and individuals accountable for all illegal activity at work.