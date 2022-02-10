Millennium Systems International Appoints Matthew Scudder as Chief Payments Officer (CPO)

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Systems International (MSI), the leader in beauty and wellness technology solutions and creator of the award-winning Meevo salon and spa software platform, has named Matthew Scudder its first Chief Payments Officer (CPO), effective immediately.

Matthew joined MSI in 2000 and has held several leadership positions across the organization, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO), where he managed teams across operational and support capacities to achieve critical company objectives. In his role as CPO, Matthew is poised to deliver even greater value to MSI's clients and the company by driving the development of innovative solutions for the beauty and wellness industry.

"Driving operational excellence for our customers and MSI is a personal mission that continues to inspire me each day," says Matthew Scudder. "We are dedicated to delivering an industry-leading payments solution that is built upon our core values of 5-star customer support and providing beauty and wellness businesses with the tools they need to grow, all within one award-winning solution."

"Matthew's leadership has been an invaluable asset to Millennium Systems International for more than 20 years," says John Harms, Founder and CEO of MSI. "As we prepare for our customer-driven payments solution, tasking Matthew with overseeing this critical next phase of our company as CPO was an easy decision. I look forward to continuing to work with Matthew and the entire MSI payments team as we build a best-in-class offering."

In addition to the appointment of Matthew as CPO, MSI recently announced the additions of Tim Price as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Blake Carter as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to the company's Executive Team as the organization prepares for further innovation and growth with the support of private equity partner Serent Capital.

For more information on Millennium Systems International and Meevo, please visit https://www.millenniumsi.com/.

About Millennium Systems International

Millennium Systems International is the leading business management software provider for the beauty and wellness industry, built on over three decades of insight, innovation, and disruption. The award-winning Meevo platform is a true cloud-based, all-in-one solution for growth that is HIPAA compliant and fully responsive, with more than 150,000 users logging in daily to help their businesses thrive. For more information, visit www.millenniumsi.com.

Press Contact

Millennium Systems International

pr@millenniumsi.com

