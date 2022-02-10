KYOCERA AVX TWA-Y Series High-Temperature Wet Tantalum Capacitors Now Offer the World's Highest CV/cc at 200°C at 125V

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, expanded its TWA-Y Series high-temperature, COTS-Plus wet electrolytic tantalum capacitors with the addition of a new 470µF/125V code proven to 200°C life testing procedures. Currently available in a DLA T4-size case, the new 470µF TWA-Y Series capacitor offers the world’s highest CV/cc at 200°C and 125V and is designed to withstand continuous operation at 200°C for up to 2,000 hours with applicable derating. It also features a leaded, cylindrical, and hermetically sealed construction field-proven to ruggedly withstand shock and vibration and is an ideal drop-in replacement for existing M39006-style wet tantalum capacitors used for input and output filtering and energy storage and discharge in high-temperature industrial and downhole oil-drilling applications.

Unlike conventional wet electrolytic tantalum capacitors, KYOCERA AVX’s TWA-Y Series capacitors employ a unique cathode system that enables the highest CV/cc performance available on the market at 200°C at 125V in standard DLA case sizes spanning T1–T4. Featuring a hermetically sealed, welded tantalum can and header assembly and an optional insulation sleeve, TWA-Y Series capacitors ruggedly withstand harsh mechanical shock and high-frequency vibration per MIL-PRF-39006 and MIL-STD-202 (method 204, test condition “D” and method 213, test condition “I”) and exhibit stable electrical parameters over the full range of operating temperatures, extending from -55°C to +200°C.

“KYOCERA AVX is proud to offer the new 470µF/125V TWA-Y Series wet tantalum capacitors, which provide the world’s highest capacitance and voltage value (CV/cc) at 200°C,” said Allen Mayar, product marketing manager at KYOCERA AVX. “Our TWA-Y Series capacitors are produced and qualified at our highly accredited facility in Lanskroun, Czech Republic, and deliver the high-reliability, long-lifetime performance crucial to satisfying even the most demanding requirements of harsh-environment industrial and downhole oil applications.”

TWA-Y Series high-temperature, COTS-Plus wet electrolytic tantalum capacitors are currently available in four case sizes (DLA T1–T4) with capacitance values extending from 10–4,700µF (±10% or ±20% tolerance) and rated voltages spanning 15–125V. They are supplied with either SnPb 60/40 or lead-free-compatible and RoHS-compliant matte tin terminations in a tray pack, and current lead-time for the series is 10–14 weeks.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX’s TWA-Y Series high-temperature, COTS-Plus wet electrolytic tantalum capacitors, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/tantalum/wet-tantalum/twa-y-series/. To order, visit the KYOCERA AVX Authorized Distribution Channel. For all other inquiries, please visit www.kyocera-avx.com, email inquiry@kyocera-avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

Attachment