Linerless Labels Market is likely to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

Sales of Linerless Labels Noteworthy in Retail; Digital and Flexo Printing Collectively Account for 50% Share in Global Market



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Linerless Labels Market is likely to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2029. The global linerless labels market was valued at US$ 1.40 Bn in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. North America and Asian regions are expected to hold collective revenue share of ~55 % in the global market for linerless labels by the end of 2029.

Linerless labels are designed without a release liner, which reduces the amount of raw material required to manufacture labels, and makes these labels an eco-friendly alternative. Absence of a liner layer saves on extra labor, storage, and transportation costs for end users, and reduces industrial waste and carbon emission. These factors are expected to boost the demand for linerless labels substantially during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Removable linerless labels are estimated to hold a leading position in the global Linerless Labels Market, and generate an incremental opportunity of US$ 240 Mn from 2022-2024. Prominent packaging manufacturers are continuously striving to offer sustainable and environment-friendly packaging solutions to various end-use industries.

Linerless Labels Market Size (2022) US$ 1.8 Bn Projected Market Value (2029) US$ 2.5 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2029) 4.9% CAGR Collective Value Share: Top 5 Companies (2022E) 13.50%



Key Takeaways of Linerless Labels Market Study

Consistent growth of the logistics sector across all geographies, coupled with high requirement of linerless labels for inventory management, asset tracking, and goods distribution, is steadily driving the linerless labels market.





The retail industry is a prominent end user of linerless labels, owing to rising efforts across the world to reduce the incidence of counterfeiting.





North America and APEJ are expected to account for a major portion of the linerless labels market share. Rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries is boosting the growth of the linerless labels market in these regions.





Digital printing and flexo printing are projected to dominate the global linerless labels market, and hold nearly half of the market share by the end of 2029.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn/Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, China, Japan,

South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia,

New Zealand, Turkey, Egypt, North Africa, South Africa, and GCC Countries Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Printing Technology, Adhesion, End-user, and Region Key Companies Profiled • RR Donnelley & Sons Company



• Avery Dennison Corp.



• Zebra Technologies Corp.



• SATO Holdings Corporation



• Coveris



• Multi-Color Corporation



• CCL Industries Inc.



• Yupo Corporation



• Ravenwood Packaging



• General Data Company Inc.



• Hub Labels



• Gipako UAB



• Reflex Labels Ltd.



• Ritrama S.p.A.



• Skanem AS

Increasing Production Capacity and Acquisitions to Remain Key Growth Strategies

Prominent packaging manufacturers across the world have already shifted their focus from conventional packaging solutions to environment-friendly packaging solutions. This shift is majorly driven by increasing focus towards reducing waste, and high consumer preference towards highly sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Leading manufacturers are striving to maximize their manufacturing capacities to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Additionally, leading linerless label manufacturers are expanding business boundaries to reinforce their market position.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, offers an unbiased analysis of the global linerless labels market, analyzing historical demand from 2014-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2029. The study unravels growth projections on the linerless labels market on the basis of product type (variable imaged and direct thermal), printing technology (digital printing, flexo printing, offset printing, gravure printing, screen printing, and others), adhesion (permanent, removable, and repositionable), and end-use industry (retail, food & beverages, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and others), across seven major regions.

